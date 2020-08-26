Preseason Prep Volleyball Ratings

Class A (2019); RS
1. Papillion-La Vista (36-2); 4
2. Papillion-La Vista South (23-17); N/A
3. Elkhorn South (29-8); 6
4. Gretna (28-11); 3
5. Millard West (22-12); 5
6. Lincoln Pius X (29-6); 6
7. Bellevue West (20-16); 6
8. Millard North (11-25); 3
9. Omaha Marian (22-15); 4
10. Lincoln Southwest (22-13); 6
Contenders: Millard South, Bellevue East, Kearney.
The case for No. 1: No Class A team stands out as a clear favorite at this point in the season, with each of the top six having a claim for No. 1. While Papillion-La Vista did lose seven seniors from last year’s team, it has one of the state’s best players in Norah Sis and a talented supporting cast. Defending champion Papillion-La Vista South will contend again, but replacing Sophie Hendrix (326 kills last year) will be difficult. Elkhorn South, Gretna, Millard West and Lincoln Pius X all have question marks, too, but possess enough talent to hoist the state title trophy at the end of the year.
Starting off: Thursday—Elkhorn South triangular (Elkhorn South, Gretna, Millard West). Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest triangular (Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North), Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista.
Class B (2019); RS
1. Omaha Skutt (38-5); 8
2. Waverly (29-4); 3
3. Norris (27-10); 7
4. Northwest (21-14); 5
5. Omaha Duchesne (23-18); N/A
6. Elkhorn (19-15); 7
7. Platteview (23-9); 2
8. Seward (22-14); 5
9. Hastings (21-12); 5
10. Ashland-Greenwood (18-12)*; 6
* Class C-1 in 2019.
Contenders: Aurora, Beatrice, Lexington, York.
The case for No. 1: Winning five straight Class B titles makes Omaha Skutt an easy preseason No. 1. The SkyHawks have two Division I outside hitters (Lindsay Krause and Shayla McCormick), along with talent at libero, setter and middle blocker. Their top challenger will likely be Waverly, which returns first team Super-Stater Whitney Lauenstein and adds NU commit and Lincoln North Star transfer Bekka Allick. Norris and Northwest will be in the mix, while 2019 runner-up Omaha Duchesne has to replace graduated talent.
Starting off: Thursday—Waverly at Lincoln Lutheran, York at Hastings. Saturday—Ogallala at Northwest, Plattsmouth Invitational (Nebraska City, Norris, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Seward).
Class C-1 (2019); RS
1. St. Paul (35-1); 7
2. Wahoo (30-4); 7
3. Grand Island CC (28-5)*; 3
4. Lincoln Lutheran (37-3); 5
5. Broken Bow (33-4); 3
6. Hastings SC (34-4)*; 4
7. Wayne (29-6); 4
8. Columbus Lakeview (22-11); 6
9. Bishop Neumann (25-10)*; 4
10. Sidney (32-4)^; 2
* Class C-2 in 2019; ^ Class B in 2019
Contenders: Battle Creek, Chadron, Columbus Scotus, Kearney Catholic, Ogallala, Syracuse.
The case for No. 1: St. Paul debuts at No. 1 after falling just short of completing an undefeated season and losing in the state title game last year. Thanks to the addition of some teams from Class C-2, any team in the top 10 could make a state title run. Wahoo is led by star setter Elle Glock and outside hitter Mya Larson, while Lincoln Lutheran and GICC add talent to experienced players who led their 2019 title-winning teams. The rest of the top 10 and contenders are just as strong in their own rights, making for a fun season in C-1.
Starting off: Thursday—Waverly at Lincoln Lutheran, Superior at Grand Island CC. Sept. 3—Ord at St. Paul, Hastings SC at Grand Island CC. Sept. 5—Columbus Scotus Invitational (Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Pierce).
Class C-2 (2019); RS
1. Lutheran Northeast (32-7); 6
2. Overton (28-5); 5
3. Superior (29-3); 3
4. Howells-Dodge (19-14); 4
5. Norfolk Catholic (23-7)*; 5
6. Ponca (25-6); 3
7. Lourdes CC (24-12); N/A
8. Wisner-Pilger (22-12); 4
9. Thayer Central (24-9); 5
10. Cross County (23-9); 4
* Class C-1 in 2019
Contenders: Centennial, Centura, Guardian Angels CC, Pender, Stanton.
The case for No. 1: The beneficiary of updated classifications, Lutheran Northeast will rely on Rebecca Gebhardt to try and match her 400-plus kills from a year ago. The Eagles have two talented setters and lose only two seniors from their third-place finish in 2019. Overton will challenge thanks to its attacking duo of Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman, while Superior’s Shayla Meyer is ready to lead the Wildcats on her own. Howells-Dodge has a lot to build on from 2019 and adds Grace and Ellie Baumert to an already talented team.
Starting off: Thursday—Howells-Dodge at Oakland-Craig. Tuesday—Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Guardian Angels CC at Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran Northeast at Hartington CC. Sept. 3—Pleasanton vs. Overton.
Class D-1 (2019); RS
1. BDS (30-4)*; 5
2. Pleasanton (32-2); 6
3. Archbishop Bergan (30-12); 3
4. Central Valley (24-8); 5
5. Johnson-Brock (21-12); 5
6. Humphrey/LHF (21-11); 5
7. HTRS (24-9); 6
8. Summerland (27-6); 3
9. Mead (23-2)^; 5
10. Hartington CC (19-14); 6
* Class D-2 in 2019; ^ Class C-2 in 2019
Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Meridian, North Platte St. Pat’s, Silver Lake.
The case for No. 1: After winning back-to-back Class D-2 titles, BDS is now going for a third straight, but this time in D-1. Macy Kamler had more than 300 kills last year and the Eagles return most of their title-winning team. Pleasanton has an experienced squad led by two strong outside hitters, Katy Lindner and Belle Paitz, while Archbishop Bergan’s Lauren Baker will need to take on a larger role to get the Knights back into the title game.
Starting off: Tuesday—Lincoln Christian at Archbishop Bergan, CWC Triangular (Central Valley, CWC, Summerland). Sept. 3—BDS vs. Exeter-Milligan.
Class D-2 (2019); RS
1. Diller-Odell (37-1)*; 4
2. CWC (30-3)*; 6
3. Wynot (25-5); 6
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (27-3)*; 5
5. Humphrey SF (24-5); N/A
6. Bertrand (25-6); 5
7. Lawrence-Nelson (31-5); 2
8. Winside (22-8); 6
9. Garden County (29-2); N/A
10. Falls City SH (21-14); 5
* Class D-1 in 2019
Contenders: Exeter-Milligan, Giltner, Mullen, Nebraska Christian, Wauneta-Palisade.
The case for No. 1: Diller-Odell lost only six sets last season as the Griffins won their first state volleyball title in school history, and they’ll look to make it two in a row after dropping down to D-2 this year. Addison Heidemann runs the offense at setter while younger sister Karli racks up the kills— she had nearly 400 a year ago. There’s plenty of state tournament experience on teams such as CWC, Wynot and 2019 runner-up Humphrey St. Francis, but do they have what it takes to knock off Diller-Odell?
Starting off: Thursday—Plainview at Winside. Friday—Lourdes CC at Falls City SH. Tuesday—Southern at Diller-Odell. Sept. 3—Superior at Lawrence-Nelson.
