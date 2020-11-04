Rockets soar into state on winning streak

Syracuse volleyball is making its second trip to the state tournament in three years following a first-round exit in 2018. Senior Jessie Moss is a major reason why.
The senior has been a contributor since her freshman year. She's one kill away from 1,000 in her career, has accumulated 123 blocks and 726 digs. Moss is the only member of the team that played in Lincoln two years ago when Syracuse was swept by Saint Paul in the first round.
But if Moss' abilities make the thoughts of Lakeview fans wander to a comparison with Lauren Pick and Wayne, Lady Vikes coach K.C. Belitz would caution against that.
"To me, they look a lot like us. The numbers, the balance in the offense, great setter, good passing team, great serving team, right on down the line they look like us," Belitz said. "That's the only reason, probably, that can have a player hitting the percentage that Moss is hitting because you have balance."
The offense hits a robust .293, averages nearly 12 kills per set and just 211 attacking errors - nine per match. Moss leads the way with 204 kills and a hitting percentage of .423.
Right behind her is her younger sister, a junior, Lindsey with 135 kills and a .238 attack percentage, fellow junior Lily Vollertsen has 122 kills and a .355 percentage and freshman Delainey Cast has 113 kills at hits at .159.
Jessie Moss with 32 aces and Cast with 30 lead in serving, the Mosses have combined to lead in blocks (Jessie 49, Lindsey 35) and digs (Jessie 159, Lindsey 156) and starting setter senior Halle Wilhelm has 525 assists.
Syracuse lost Sept. 5 to 19-11 Douglas County West and has won every game since. Eight of the Rockets' 22 victories have come against teams with a winning record including state tournament team Ashland-Greenwood and district finalists Palmyra and Sidney.
While the Rockets' schedule, at least compared to Lakeview's, wasn't quite as challenging, 20 wins in a row speak for themself.
"The level of consistency it takes to do that, night in and night out in C-1, there's only Wahoo and St. Paul that have done that," Belitz said. "It's not like there's a lot of us that have done that. That's hard. Syracuse has done that.
"That says something about execution, level of maturity, the focus that they have. To not drop a set in there in that amount of time, it absolutely says something about who they are as a team.
Syracuse swept 7-22 Fairbury and 13-10 Auburn in the subdistrict tournament and won in five over Sidney. The Rockets won the first two sets over the Red Raiders before being forced into five. It was Syracuse's only five-set match of the year and the only sets the team lost other than the 2-0 sweep to DC West earlier in the year.
If there's an area that may be crucial it's at the serving line. Though Lakeview has 54 more total aces, the Lady Vikes also have 69 more errors. The percentage - 91.5% to 91.2% - is negligible.
Belitz and his team are looking to at least break even in that area and use what might be a slight advantage everywhere else to move on to the state semifinals.
"I would say slight is the right word. I think the winner in that battle has the edge in the match because in every other way, it's pretty even," Belitz said. "Four or five good hitters on both sides, good passers, good servers, great setters, it's pretty even. So, if you can win serve, serve receive that's a big difference in the outcome.
"I do think there are some things we can do offensively if we're in system. I think we can find our matchups, and I love our defense."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!