Rockets soar into state on winning streak

Jessie Moss with 32 aces and Cast with 30 lead in serving, the Mosses have combined to lead in blocks (Jessie 49, Lindsey 35) and digs (Jessie 159, Lindsey 156) and starting setter senior Halle Wilhelm has 525 assists.

Syracuse lost Sept. 5 to 19-11 Douglas County West and has won every game since. Eight of the Rockets' 22 victories have come against teams with a winning record including state tournament team Ashland-Greenwood and district finalists Palmyra and Sidney.

While the Rockets' schedule, at least compared to Lakeview's, wasn't quite as challenging, 20 wins in a row speak for themself.

"The level of consistency it takes to do that, night in and night out in C-1, there's only Wahoo and St. Paul that have done that," Belitz said. "It's not like there's a lot of us that have done that. That's hard. Syracuse has done that.

"That says something about execution, level of maturity, the focus that they have. To not drop a set in there in that amount of time, it absolutely says something about who they are as a team.