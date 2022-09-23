'Rocks bounce back vs. Lincoln Christian, Arndt wins gold at Wayne

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball defeated Centennial Conference opponent Lincoln Christian in straight sets Thursday night 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17.

The Shamrocks' defense led the way. Faith Weber recorded 16 digs to lead the team. Ashley Hoffman and Libbie Brezenski tallied 15 and 14 digs, respectively. Joanna Rusher ended the night with 10 digs.

Meah Sackett and Maysa Kuhl assisted 13 points each. Sackett dug nine balls and Kuhl finished with four.

Rusher spiked a team-high eight kills. Mallory Dreesen and Hailey Steffensmeier posted six kills each. Ashlee Leffers produced four kills and Larkyn Mahoney and Sackett ended the night with two.

Scotus improved to 3-3 against conference opponents and 11-6 overall. Its next match is Tuesday at Lakeview.

Arndt wins gold at Wayne

Scotus junior Cecilia Arndt won her fifth tournament of the season Thursday at the Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club.

Arndt shot a 79, finishing three strokes ahead of runner-up Riley Haschke of Wayne. The junior hasn't placed worse than second in any meet this season.

The Shamrocks came away with the team runner-up trophy. They shot 384, eight strokes back of the champions Wayne.

Quinn VunCannon joined Arndt in the top 10 finishing 10th with a 98. Kaelyn Dierman was the third Shamrock medalist, placing 15th with a 99.

Ella Nahorny and Kiya Taylor ended the round in 31st and 34th overall, respectively. Nahorny shot a 108 and Taylor finished with a 109.

"We struggled to get into our normal rhythm. We found our way into the trees multiple times and I thought, for the most part, the girls did a good job of getting themselves back on the fairways," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Some of the girls had to take some penalty strokes, which hasn't happened much this year, but did (today). It was a good experience for Quinn (VunCannon) and Kiya (Taylor) as they have never played this course before."

The Shamrocks will play their next two tournaments at Quail Run Golf Course. On Saturday, they'll host the Centennial Conference Tournament. Scotus will return to the course Wednesday for its home invite.