'Rocks fall at St. Cecilia, turn attention to postseason

Scotus Central Catholic ended the regular season Tuesday night at Class D-1 No. 8 Hastings Saint Cecilia.

The Shamrocks defeated the Hawkettes on Oct. 6 in straight sets at the Centennial Conference Tournament. On Thursday, the Shamrocks got in their own way falling to the Hawkettes in four sets 25-21, 24-26, 12-25, 25-21.

“What hurt us last night was serve receive. When that goes a strayed, anybody can beat you. I would say the things they (St. Cecilia) can control as far as defense,” Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. “They played great defense. Once again, we just couldn’t get many side-out kills off of serve receive because we weren’t receiving that well. That’s on everybody.”

Tooley said they blocked well in set one, which was the difference. She said they were also able to run different options, but she said it got away from them in the second set.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Scotus. It started the season 8-3, but with instability in the lineup due to injuries coupled with a young, inexperienced squad, the Shamrocks finished the regular season losing nine of its final 12 matches for a record of 14-15.

Of its 15 losses, 13 have come against teams with a winning record and a dozen have come against teams either currently ranked or teams that were ranked at some point this season.

“Some of that frustration has been caused by things out of our control. We’ve just had some injuries at the wrong time,” Tooley said. “We’ve had major players out two weeks at a time that have thrown us off and just a couple of tournaments where we had players sick. That has been the frustrating part of the season. Just not getting really everybody in a consistent manner to practices and being able to rep those things we need to rep.

“In volleyball, that tempo and that flow is a really big deal as to who you’re playing next to. Just like I said, due to no one’s fault, we just haven’t been able to do a lot of that.”

Tooley said she would attribute the inconsistencies shown this season to the inexperience.

“There have been times when we’re all scratching our heads and kind of shaking our heads,” she said. “This group has come in every day ready to practice, ready to play. They’re trying to get better. They’re working hard. I’m not going to write them off even next week. Crazier things have happened.”

The NSAA releases the official subdistrict brackets on Thursday, but the Shamrocks are currently slated to be the No. 4 seed in the five-team subdistrict. That means they would have to win two best-of-five matches Monday to advance to the final on Tuesday.

As the No. 4 seed, Scotus will likely play Central City in the first round. A victory would set up a meeting with the likely top-seed Lakeview in the semifinals.

“Right now, because of all these things we’ve dealt with, we’re really trying to focus on the first one to five, the first one to 10, the first one to 15 each set and not look too far down the road,” Tooley said. “That’s the mentality that we’ve got to play with, point-by-point and with each point, what did we do well, what can we celebrate, what do we need to work on yet, what can we improve on.”