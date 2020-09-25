'Rocks overcome slow starts in win over Lincoln Christian

After a week away from the court, Scotus Central Catholic volleyball coach Janet Tooley had some understandable concerns about rust.
And while it didn't show up right away, Scotus faced large deficits in sets two and three Thursday at home against Lincoln Christian. The Shamrocks overcame one, not the other, but had a two-set lead at that point and finished off the Crusaders in four, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15.
Junior Grace Mustard led with 20 kills, senior setter Kamryn Chohon had 36 assists and libero Kate Maguire put together 33 digs for a Scotus team that improved to 7-4.
"They were frustrated with the way they started, they're not happy with it. But I give them a lot of credit because they know it's something they need to work on. They don't let it be the end-all and they're still finding a way to come back and play," Tooley said. "It would have been easy for us in that second set to pull another Wayne were we get beat 25-8 and we've got to come back, but we didn't do that."
It hasn't been so much slow starts as a drop off in second sets that have been a recent issue for the Shamrocks.
Like Thursday, Scotus started well against Wayne on Sept. 8 before, as Tooley mentioned, suffering a meltdown in the second set and losing the third. The Shamrocks came back and won in five.
They split four matches at the Bellevue East Tournament on Sept. 12 but won the first set against 9-5 Lincoln High before failing to pass 17 points in the next two sets.
Thursday night Scotus pulled away a point at a time when the first set was tied 9-9. The Shamrocks then trailed the second 9-3, 11-4 and 14-7. They fought back for a 20-20 tie and won the last five points with two attacking errors, a whistle for two hits and kills from Mustard and Tanley Miller.
Scotus fell behind 12-6 in the third, drew to within two points at 17-15 but failed to mount another comeback.
SCC was down 10-9 in the third then won 10 of the next 12. Mustard had three kills during that stretch, Miller had two and an ace and Maguire served up an ace as well.
"In the past games, like today, we've been starting down. So, our main focus was, we need to get after it, and we didn't," Mustard said. "But we came back in the middle and, as you can see, came back to win it."
Mustard's 20 kills came on 40 swings. She hit exactly .400 with four errors. Scotus wasn't great overall in attacking. The Shamrocks committed 24 hitting errors and had a percentage of just .161. But Maguire and Makenna Svehla in the back row (33 digs combined), 10 aces and 9 blocks helped Scotus find other ways to win.
"I think this is the lineup we need to go with. We're not smooth yet by any means, which doesn't surprise me, we've just got to get a bunch of reps," Tooley said. "I'm really happy with what we're doing in practice. Now, we've got to turn practice into matches."
A roster that includes only a handful of players with significant varsity experience, plus the lack of an offseason, meant Tooley has been spending the first month of the schedule in rotation trial and error. Scotus has close to 10 players that have a role somewhere in the rotation. But that number wasn't immediately obvious, and who it all fit together was another mystery.
One starter was out for two weeks, complicating matters. But since the Bellevue East Tournament, Tooley said the pieces have come together. Naturally, that much tinkering can lead to some inconsistency.
"It's not surprising. It's not what I'd prefer. I told the girls they're aging me, and they laughed," Tooley said. "They all know the teams we have yet to face are going to continue to get better, we had more weapons tonight but we've got to get off to a better start."
The uptick in competition level starts Tuesday at No. 6 Lakeview. Scotus then hosts the Columbus Classic Oct. 3 with Class B No. 5 Beatrice, C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic, Lakeview, C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and C-2 No. 8 Centennial.
"With the matches we have ahead of us, we'll keep working," Tooley said. "I give the girls a lot of credit for wanting to practice and wanting to practice well and doing things right. Once again, patience, patience, patience."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
