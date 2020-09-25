'Rocks overcome slow starts in win over Lincoln Christian

They split four matches at the Bellevue East Tournament on Sept. 12 but won the first set against 9-5 Lincoln High before failing to pass 17 points in the next two sets.

Thursday night Scotus pulled away a point at a time when the first set was tied 9-9. The Shamrocks then trailed the second 9-3, 11-4 and 14-7. They fought back for a 20-20 tie and won the last five points with two attacking errors, a whistle for two hits and kills from Mustard and Tanley Miller.

Scotus fell behind 12-6 in the third, drew to within two points at 17-15 but failed to mount another comeback.

SCC was down 10-9 in the third then won 10 of the next 12. Mustard had three kills during that stretch, Miller had two and an ace and Maguire served up an ace as well.

"In the past games, like today, we've been starting down. So, our main focus was, we need to get after it, and we didn't," Mustard said. "But we came back in the middle and, as you can see, came back to win it."

Mustard's 20 kills came on 40 swings. She hit exactly .400 with four errors. Scotus wasn't great overall in attacking. The Shamrocks committed 24 hitting errors and had a percentage of just .161. But Maguire and Makenna Svehla in the back row (33 digs combined), 10 aces and 9 blocks helped Scotus find other ways to win.