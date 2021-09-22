'Rocks prevail on long night at Dowd

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball didn't leave the gym on Tuesday night until nearly 10 o'clock. A delay at the start put the event behind then a three-set match between the two visitors had the Shamrocks waiting until 9 before they could conclude their first triangular in four years.
When it was over, SCC had earned two important wins against programs that are both one victory away from reaching the double digit mark.
The circumstances of both were also meaningful. Scotus trailed 23-21 in the first set against Battle Creek and saved a set point. The 'Rocks then fell behind by five early in the second set to Crofton and surrendered a four-point lead halfway through.
At this point, coach Janet Tooley says those type of struggles will likely always be with this group. But so too will be the fight that allowed Scotus to pick up its 12th and 13th wins of the season, 26-24 and 25-23 over Battle Creek then 25-19, 25-20 over Crofton.
"We played two really good teams and took them both in two sets. Once again, it's more confidence that we can play point-for-point. For this group, that's huge. They believe in that now; they don't panic," Tooley said. "It's like, good or bad, 'OK, let's play the next point.' I'm really proud of that effort."
Scotus was on the edge of defeat in the first set against Battle Creek when the Braves lost the serve on an under the net call and allowed the tie on a hitting error. They took the serve right back and won the next rally but made more mistakes and Scotus closed it out with the final three points.
The Shamrocks led most of the second set. Still, neither side had runs of more than three points. Battle Creek stayed within striking distance but could never overtake SCC and faced a deficit once the score reached the 20-point threshold. The Shamrocks answered each point and finished with another tight win.
"We knew Battle Creek would just keep digging the ball. We saw the match against Lakeview and knew they were a great defense," Tooley said. "On your side of the net, you just have to make sure you're transitioning hard to get that crazy ball over the net and still settle in and get to your offense. ... I thought we ran smoother."
Battle Creek then fell behind after losing the first set against Crofton before bouncing back for the win 21-25, 25-20, 25-10. The last set might have made it look like Crofton was out of gas, but the Warriors regrouped and took a 6-4 lead early in the first set against Scotus. But the Shamrocks responded with a 10-2 run at one point and led 19-11. An attacking error finished it 25-19 as the Warriors seemed to be gaining momentum.
That carried over into the third where they took 6-1 lead. The 'Rocks answered with eight in a row but then lost the lead when Crofton won nine of 11 rallies after it fell behind 11-7. Back-to-back attack errors then a Grace Mustard kill put Scotus back ahead to stay. Scotus went up 21-17 then scored the final four points on two Chloe Walker kills and two Hailey Steffensmeier blocks.
"I can't imagine what she hit tonight," Tooley said of Walker. "She was on fire. She was feeling it tonight. She was just on the money, and she's started to play better every match - smarter shots. Chloe is one that likes to go up and bury that thing. Kudos for that, but there's a time for that and there's a time to hit the shot and better the ball and keep us alive. I thought she did that tonight, and the whole team did that tonight."
For the record, Walker was 18 of 39 hitting with four errors and an attack percentage of .359 in the two matches. She had eight kills against Battle Creek and 10 against Crofton. Scotus hit .288 on the night with a nearly identical 24 kills, 56 attempts and nine errors facing Battle Creek and 26 kills 55 shots and nine mistakes against Crofton.
Kate Maguire totaled 24 digs and an ace, Makenna Svehla had 17 digs, Mustard 25 digs and an ace, Walker eight digs and setter Audrey Sprunk 17 digs, 29 assists and two aces.
Scotus has been playing mostly a 6-2 with Sprunk and Maysa Kuhl sharing setter duties. That was the case again in the win over Battle Creek - Kuhl had 12 assists and a handful of other players saw action as well.
Tooley shortened the bench against Crofton, utilized the 5-1 and almost exclusively relied on her six seniors to deliver the win. Whether or not that will continue is under review. Scotus is considering not only the 5-1 for consistency's sake but also due to the number of subs it has to use when only 18 are allowed per set.
"When you're playing 10 kids, its hard sometimes to keep that momentum going when you're constantly coming in and out," Tooley said. "We have to save subs where we're getting 16, 17 subs coming into that last rotation. … Tonight it worked, but I'm still not marking out the girls that filled in the 6-2. It just gives us another option in our pocket."
