'Rocks prevail on long night at Dowd

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball didn't leave the gym on Tuesday night until nearly 10 o'clock. A delay at the start put the event behind then a three-set match between the two visitors had the Shamrocks waiting until 9 before they could conclude their first triangular in four years.

When it was over, SCC had earned two important wins against programs that are both one victory away from reaching the double digit mark.

The circumstances of both were also meaningful. Scotus trailed 23-21 in the first set against Battle Creek and saved a set point. The 'Rocks then fell behind by five early in the second set to Crofton and surrendered a four-point lead halfway through.

At this point, coach Janet Tooley says those type of struggles will likely always be with this group. But so too will be the fight that allowed Scotus to pick up its 12th and 13th wins of the season, 26-24 and 25-23 over Battle Creek then 25-19, 25-20 over Crofton.

"We played two really good teams and took them both in two sets. Once again, it's more confidence that we can play point-for-point. For this group, that's huge. They believe in that now; they don't panic," Tooley said. "It's like, good or bad, 'OK, let's play the next point.' I'm really proud of that effort."