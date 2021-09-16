'Rocks recover, sweep past Monarchs

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball was back on the court for the first time in five days. That's not an overly extended amount of time away, but following nine matches in eight days, it was the longest break of the season thus far.

Also, for the first time since before those eight days, senior Grace Mustard was back in the lineup. Having the leader in kills, before the time away, and the most efficient hitter on the court again was certainly a big help.

But Scotus had a slow start in Thursday's three-set win over Aquinas despite the extra rest and Mustard's return. Was it rust or adjusting to different personnel?

Neither said coach Janet Tooley. She wasn't willing to make excuses. The Shamrocks trailed in the first set 16-10 before coming back for a 28-26 win then took the next two 25-18, 25-12.

No excuses were needed she said. All the credit goes to Aquinas and its defensive game plan.

"I'm not going to take anything away from Aquinas. I knew they were going to show up and I knew they were going to compete. They ran a red defense, and watching them on scout film, they just dig that line, and they've got a big enough block that it's going to be hard to hit cross-court in the first three rotations. They were scrappy."

Check back later for an update on this story.

