'Rocks solve Stars, 4th at Centennial

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball finally solved the riddle that is No. 3 Kearney Catholic when the Shamrocks defeated the Stars for the first time in three matches this season.

That result plus a win over Hastings St. Cecilia and Aquinas Catholic and losses to top-ranked Lincoln Lutheran and second-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic earned the Shamrocks fourth place over the weekend at the Centennial Conference Championship held Thursday at Kearney Catholic and concluded Saturday at Lincoln Christian.

Scotus started with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Aquinas and a 25-23, 25-21 victory over Hastings St. Cecilia in Kearney. Saturday opened with a 25-12, 25-13 loss to Lutheran, followed by a win over Kearney Catholic 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 then a loss to GICC in the third-place match 15-25, 25-18, 25-13.

It was a bittersweet end but an overall encouraging tournament. Scotus lost in four to Kearney Catholic the first match of the season and again to the Stars at the Columbus Classic the previous weekend.

Additionally, Scotus had played eight matches against quadrant one teams (75% or better winning percentage), including earlier that day against Lincoln Lutheran, and went 1-7 in those contests. Finally solving Kearney Catholic and defeating a quality team is the spark the Shamrocks hope to use against a final slate that includes a rematch with GICC on Tuesday, at Wahoo Neumann on Thursday and St. Cecilia on Oct. 19.

"At this point in the season, I think this team knows they can still improve in some areas and has the desire to do so. With GICC, Neumann and Hastings St. Cecilia still to face, we certainly will be playing some of the best to give us a chance to do that," coach Janet Tooley said. "As I look at our record so far, other than Wayne, who is a (quadrant two), all of our losses are to top-tier teams, and our goal is to finish out in that group."

Lutheran piled up 27 kills and hit .400 in the first match. The Shamrocks have a size disadvantage against the Warriors and were hoping to use the serve to neutralize some of the offense. But Lutheran passed well and hit over or around the Scotus block.

Scotus began to turn it around against St. Cecilia with passing and, Tooley said, smart decision-making from setter Audrey Sprunk. The senior mixed the attack enough to avoid the double block and keep the defense a step off.

"We served tough and passed at a high efficiency, so that makes everything else run smoothly," Tooley said.

Next up was Kearney Catholic and ideas for payback. Tooley said the team took a "third time's a charm attitude" and remained positive. Scotus previously dropped the first set and won the second in the four-set loss back in August then had the Stars on match point several times in the second set on Oct. 2 but couldn't finish the deal.

"We had them on the ropes in the first two matches, so we really did not feel we needed to do anything differently but needed to play more consistently," Tooley said. "Our focus in the middle of each set was not to allow them to go on any three- or four-point runs like they did in the first two matches."

Scotus carried over that momentum to the fourth match of the day where Tooley said the Shamrocks might have surprised the Crusaders. However, that only lasted one set. GICC elevated its level in the second and third. Scotus failed to match that increase.

Chloe Walker led the offence with 25 total kills and had 23 digs, Grace Mustard added 21 kills, 31 digs and served up three aces, Sprunk combined for 53 assists and 39 digs and Kate Maguire put together five aces and 46 total digs.

Scotus is eager to get back at it Tuesday and take the trip to Grand Island for a rematch.

"The girls are anxious for the rematch. They know they did not step up in those last two sets and they are glad to have the opportunity to try to get that done," Tooley said. "It will be a tougher atmosphere playing on the road at their place, but that also makes it a lot of fun."

