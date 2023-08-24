The Scotus Central Catholic volleyball team opens the 2023 season with a challenge.

The Shamrocks host Kearney Catholic today, Aug. 24, at 7:15 p.m. Kearney Catholic bested Scotus in two meetings last year and open this season ranked sixth in Class C-1 according to the World-Herald.

"Kearney Catholic has definitely had our numbers the last few years," Scotus volleyball coach Janet Tooley said. "They have seven returning seniors and they do play a lot of offseason ball. We're going to get tested with state quality a lot and we just can't be afraid of that."

Overall, Scotus finished 15-16 but the Shamrocks feel they were better than their record.

"Being 15-16 people would say we had a losing record but we certainly did not have a losing team," Tooley said. "I anticipate that our record will be better than that but we just can't focus on our record we have to focus on every team we play."

Heading into the new year Scotus players also put in a lot of work over the summer to prepare for the season by taking part in camps, jamborees and other practices.

"We had a good summer, it's a great warmup for us," Tooley said. "Like every volleyball coach in the state is saying 'serve, serve, receive' and I think we've really had improvement in scrimmages with that."

The Shamrocks are looking to rely on their four seniors: Kensey McKay, Rylie Jarecki, Joanna Rusher and Ashlee Leffers.

"Joanna (Rusher) has started three years, Ashlee (Leffers) is in her second year starting, that's a lot more experience than we were putting on the court last year," Tooley said. "Rylie (Jarecki) is a great gal and full of energy and Kensey McKay started outside last year because of injury, since Kensey has the experience on the varsity court she'll take on a role as a primary passer in our back row."

Of the seniors, Rusher and Leffers are two of the most productive players returning for the Shamrocks. Rusher had a team-high 181 kills as a junior while adding 27 aces, 71 blocks and 88 digs.

"We don't have a ton of people back so us seniors being back is a big deal for just knowing how things are going to work," Rusher said.

Leffers finished with 89 kills, 20 blocks and 53 digs and is ready to get back on the court with the Shamrocks.

"Our energy is really good, we have really good team bonding and our team gets along so well," Leffers said. "It's so much to come to practice, I don't think there's been a day that I've dreaded coming here."

The two are also making an impact as leaders of the team in their final season with Scotus volleyball.

"I feel like I have kind of been waiting after being on varsity since I was a freshman and watching the seniors and learning from them," Rusher said. "Now I get to share everything that I've learned with the underclassmen and now I'm excited I'm finally here."

The seniors are looking to have memorable final seasons.

"Having as much fun as we can especially because it's our last year," Leffers said. "I don't want to be disappointed when we have our last game, we should be happy no matter what."

Along with Leffers and Rusher, Scotus will look for heavy production from juniors Larkyn Mahoney and Mallory Dreesen.

"Mallory (Dreesen) is hitting the heck out of the ball, she's back, not worried about her knee and her vertical has gone up about five inches over the summer," Tooley said. "Larkyn (Mahoney) can jump, she's so explosive and quick."

Dreesen and Mahoney both had experience on the floor as sophomores with Dreesen recording 65 kills, 15 blocks and 43 digs. Mahoney finished the year with 132 kills, 29 blocks and 139 digs.

With the returning experience, Scotus' strength this year will be on offense but the Shamrocks are hopeful to improve setting up the offensive plays.

"This team has so many offensive weapons, the gals can jump and swing," Tooley said. "Until we can become more consistent with other variables you don't get to do a lot of that. That will be the difference maker as to how far we go during the season as well as the end of the season."

The Shamrocks will be able to play in front of their home crowd a lot this year with nine of their 14 scheduled events taking place in Columbus including seven at Scotus.

"The environment of the student section, the fans and that helps our team be more positive," Rusher said. "I'm just so excited for that."

Ultimately, Scotus' biggest goal of the upcoming season is similar to most teams with the hope of making a trip to state which they have not done since 2018 and having success in the postseason. Last year Scotus reached districts but fell to hometown rival Lakeview to end the 2022 season.

"As a team, we all want to get back to Lincoln, we haven't been in a long time," Rusher said. "We want to beat Lakeview at districts."