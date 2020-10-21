Scotus closes schedule in loss at St. Cecilia

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball again struggled to find consistent offense and lost for a fifth time in the past six matches during a three-set defeat Tuesday at Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Shamrocks hit the 20-point threshold in a set just once, losing 25-16, 25-19, 25-22. The defeat drops the team to 11-12 ahead of next week's subdistrict tournament at Lakeview. It's the first time in more than three decades, and perhaps more than four, in which Scotus closes the schedule with a losing mark.
SCC was 10-7 following the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Oct. 8 but has won just once more since then - a fifth-place match victory over the same St. Cecilia team in the conference tournament. Losses down the stretch include D-2 No. 3 Fremont Bergan, C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic, C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-12 Neumann and Tuesday's rematch.
Nine of Scotus' 12 losses have been to ranked teams. The three that weren't include two Class A teams and St. Cecilia at 23-8 but not listed in the top 10. Only 6 of the team's 23 matches have been against opponents under .500.
"They played well; we just made too many errors," coach Janet Tooley said. "We just can't get everybody consistent on the same night, which is what we need to be successful. Our middles just couldn't stop their middles. They've got 6-foot, 6-2, and if we weren't able to stop them then we'd give a point away in the net or foot fault or attack out of bounds."
Tooley pointed much of the trouble to serve receive, an area that has been one of the most reliable for Scotus. Though the Shamrocks have had trouble terminating shots, they've been strong at playing in system thanks to solid passing. That was only so-so on Tuesday.
"It's just not making plays all the way around," Tooley said. "When we had a good pass then we'd have a set that was off that we couldn't get a kill off of. They made some great digs and kept some balls in play."
Scotus was a 25-23, 27-25 winner the first time the two teams met. The Shamrocks overcame a 21-16 and 23-19 deficit in the first set of that one then trailed 20-16 and saved a set point in the second set.
Inconsistent play left the 'Rocks out of reach in all three sets Tuesday night.
"Something we didn't do tonight is differentiate between when to swing, when to hit the shot, keep the ball in play, keep ourselves alive," Tooley said. "That was really the difference in the match."
Scotus will face David City in the first round of the subdistrict tournament Monday at Lakeview. The winner gets the victor between Lakeview and Boone Central.
"You can never say day and cross your fingers to be a Cinderella team," Tooley said. "...We have to take responsibility for what we practice every day. What we do in practice, we've got to do that in matches. We just haven't gotten that done.
"I give this team credit, they practice hard every day, they're very open to making adjustments, working on adjustments but we're really having difficulty carrying those over from practice into matches."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
