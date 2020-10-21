Scotus closes schedule in loss at St. Cecilia

Tooley pointed much of the trouble to serve receive, an area that has been one of the most reliable for Scotus. Though the Shamrocks have had trouble terminating shots, they've been strong at playing in system thanks to solid passing. That was only so-so on Tuesday.

"It's just not making plays all the way around," Tooley said. "When we had a good pass then we'd have a set that was off that we couldn't get a kill off of. They made some great digs and kept some balls in play."

Scotus was a 25-23, 27-25 winner the first time the two teams met. The Shamrocks overcame a 21-16 and 23-19 deficit in the first set of that one then trailed 20-16 and saved a set point in the second set.

Inconsistent play left the 'Rocks out of reach in all three sets Tuesday night.

"Something we didn't do tonight is differentiate between when to swing, when to hit the shot, keep the ball in play, keep ourselves alive," Tooley said. "That was really the difference in the match."

Scotus will face David City in the first round of the subdistrict tournament Monday at Lakeview. The winner gets the victor between Lakeview and Boone Central.