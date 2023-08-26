Both the Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High volleyball teams kicked off their season on Thursday with the two teams each falling to conference foes.

Scotus lost in three sets to fellow Centennial Conference member Kearney Catholic and Columbus fell 3-0 to Heartland Athletic Conference rival Fremont.

ScotusThe Shamrocks knew Kearney Catholic was going to be a challenge in the season opener with the Stars opening up the season as the season No. 6 in Class C1 according to the World-Herald.

“You know what I wanted to see was us compete and I thought we did compete,” Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. “You have to be somewhat realistic, they’ve got six returning starters from a state quality team last year.”

Along with Kearney Catholic’s returning experience, the Stars’ height was used as an advantage over Scotus.

“Their 6’1” middle (Londyn Carnes) is now 6’3”, we have Joanna (Rusher) at 6’0” but from there on out we’re pretty much 5’9” and down,” Tooley said. “The net game was the challenge I expected it to be. They’re almost a D2 collegiate team size-wise.”

In 2022, Scotus lost to Kearney Catholic in both times the teams played with the Shamrocks losing five of six sets to the Stars.

“We looked at some things from when we played them last year and some of the things that gave us problems we did much better with,” Tooley said. “I’m pleased with that, I thought adjustments we made did work for the most part but when they’ve got three people that can hit over your block it’s going to be a shooting gallery.”

On Thursday, Scotus struggled at times which allowed the Stars to go on runs of five or six at a time but the Shamrocks never stopped trying. Scotus dropped the first two sets 25-14 to fall behind early.

“A couple of different players at a couple of different points in the match were getting frustrated with themselves and I finally called them out on it and said ‘we don’t play good ball that way’ and I really think we did change that demeanor,” Tooley said. “They made an effort, played with a little higher IQ, I thought we did a good job later on.”

After dropping the opening two sets, Scotus would come close to taking the third but ultimately fell 25-21. At one point in the set Kearney Catholic was up 19-13 and looked poised to win another set by double digits before Scotus stormed back to cut it 19-18.

“I thought we did step it up in the third, they didn’t melt and we got better as the match went on,” Tooley said. “I thought we did a better job in the third set of kind of mixing up our shots and keeping them on the run.”

In the loss, seniors Kensey McKay and Rusher, juniors Mallory Dreesen and Meah Sackett all played well in their season debuts. McKay had a team-high 12 digs, Sackett was not far behind with 11 and she also added three kills. Mallory Dreesen finished with three kills and five digs and Rusher led the Shamrocks with six kills.

Along with the four upperclassmen, Scotus was able to get underclassmen onto the court including freshman Emma Splittgerber and sophomore Sophia Langan for a varsity match.

“At that stage of the game, both of them played in the JV match so they were warmed up so it was about ‘this is varsity ball, you need to get in’” Tooley said. “I put them in with the idea of good things happening, not because I was throwing in the towel, I thought they could give us a chance.”

With the loss, Scotus fell to 0-1 and their next game is set for Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. against another conference opponent with Omaha Concordia coming to town.

“They’re a conference team and they’re going to be solid, everybody in our conference better be solid or you don’t have a prayer,” Tooley said. “We have to continue to improve and we’ve got to give Omaha Concordia the same respect we were giving Kearney Catholic.”

ColumbusThe Discoverers traveled to Fremont on Thursday to start their 2023 season looking to come away with a victory against the Tigers.

Unfortunately for Columbus, Fremont was able to sweep the three sets and start the season 1-0.

The Tigers started fast by winning the first set 25-12 before taking the second set 25-17. Fremont would finally secure the 3-0 win over Columbus by taking the third and final set by the score of 25-17.

For Columbus, Addi Johnson and Paighton Erb led the team with eight and seven kills, respectively. Carley Gaedeke and Anisten Barnett led the team in digs with Gaedeke having 18 and Barnett adding 10.

As a team, Columbus finished the three sets with 38 errors in the loss.

Columbus will look to improve its record to 1-1 on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m. in the Norfolk Invite.