Scotus limps to fourth after missing chance against Norfolk Catholic

Scotus dropped the first set to Centennial after falling into a 14-hole. The Shamrocks trailed again in the second as late as 15-13 but won six of the next eight and finished off the win on a Grace Mustard kill.

SCC won seven of the first 10 in the third and won eight of 10 with a 15-11 lead. In the semifinals, Scotus and Norfolk Catholic were only separated by a point through the first 29 rallies. The Knights led 15-14 then won nine of 12.

In the second, a serve during a rotation violation cost Norfolk Catholic a 20-17 lead. The Knights lost a point, the Shamrocks gained one, and the serve and had pulled to within 19-18. Scotus tied it 21-21 then won back-to-back points on a Chloe Walker block and Mustard kill for a 24-22 lead. The Lady Knights responded with three straight blocks, walker tied it back up with a kill but a Channatee Robles kill and Mary Fennessy block ended it.

Scotus fell behind Lakeview 17-5 in the first set and lost nine of the first 10 points in the second.

"They've got to start taking responsibility of the pressure and being able to string more than three in a row, and then give up two," Tooley said. "That's kind of been our nemesis. Like I've said, this is going to be a season of patience; we'll regroup.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

