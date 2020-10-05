Scotus limps to fourth after missing chance against Norfolk Catholic

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball won its first match but lost the next two and earned a fourth-place finish in the Columbus Classic on Saturday.
SCC opened with a three-set win over Class C-2 No. 8 Centennial 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, lost in two to C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic 25-21, 27-25 and suffered a second straight loss to crosstown rival C-1 No. 6 Lakeview 25-12, 25-17.
Those results left Scotus 8-7 ahead of a continued tough stretch that includes the conference tournament Thursday with matches against Omaha Concordia and Wahoo Neumann. The conference tournament continues Saturday and, if Scotus advances, could mean matches with No. 3 Kearney Catholic, No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic or No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran.
Scotus then faces GICC at home Oct. 13, Neumann at home two days later and travels to Hastings Saint Cecilia to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 20.
Scotus, as it has dealt with all season, fought through slow starts on Saturday. The Shamrocks recovered in their opening match against Centennial but did not against Lakeview. A rough stretch in the middle of the Norfolk Catholic match in the first set, and an inability to capitalize on a match point in the second set, denied Scotus entry into the title match.
"Once again, it just comes down to our own level of confidence. We have a young gym, that makes it tough for us to emulate fast game situations in practice," Tooley said. "...We just have to keep plugging away."
Scotus dropped the first set to Centennial after falling into a 14-hole. The Shamrocks trailed again in the second as late as 15-13 but won six of the next eight and finished off the win on a Grace Mustard kill.
SCC won seven of the first 10 in the third and won eight of 10 with a 15-11 lead. In the semifinals, Scotus and Norfolk Catholic were only separated by a point through the first 29 rallies. The Knights led 15-14 then won nine of 12.
In the second, a serve during a rotation violation cost Norfolk Catholic a 20-17 lead. The Knights lost a point, the Shamrocks gained one, and the serve and had pulled to within 19-18. Scotus tied it 21-21 then won back-to-back points on a Chloe Walker block and Mustard kill for a 24-22 lead. The Lady Knights responded with three straight blocks, walker tied it back up with a kill but a Channatee Robles kill and Mary Fennessy block ended it.
Scotus fell behind Lakeview 17-5 in the first set and lost nine of the first 10 points in the second.
"They've got to start taking responsibility of the pressure and being able to string more than three in a row, and then give up two," Tooley said. "That's kind of been our nemesis. Like I've said, this is going to be a season of patience; we'll regroup.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
