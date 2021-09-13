Scotus picks up two more wins in Malcolm

Kate Maguire finished Saturday with 43 more digs to add to her ongoing career school record in that statistic. Fellow back row player Makenna Svehla had 29 digs, senior Chloe Walker put together 28 total kills, five blocks and 19 digs, Maysa Kuhl had 26 assists and Audrey Sprunk 22 assists with 24 digs.

Scotus wasn't ready yet to share the same court with a squad like Lincoln Lutheran but showed some resolve in bouncing back from that loss and finding a win over Elmwood-Murdock, especially considering the circumstances.

Scotus played Louisville at 9 a.m., Lincoln Lutheran at 10 a.m. then had about 20 minutes to prepare for Elmwood-Murdock. There were some moments of fatigue, more so mental than physical, but Tooley said her group was eventually able to those challenges.

"We played really well the first set, then we let their rotations without their big middle up front score too many points," Tooley said. "We kind of got in the same boat in the third set but pulled that one out. I was proud of the girls. They could have decided they were tired."

The five-match tournament wrapped up a stretch of nine matches in eight days for the Shamrocks. After three at their home tournament on Sept. 4 they were at Wayne on Sept. 7 then Malcolm on Thursday and Saturday.

"It was a good week. I wasn't worried about our conditioning, but that's a tough stretch for any team," Tooley said. "Out of our four losses, the only team we were better than on that night was Wayne, and we let that one slip away. I like the way we're progressing."

