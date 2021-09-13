Scotus picks up two more wins in Malcolm

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball has a little bit to go, but following two more wins on Saturday the Shamrocks are tied for the lead in wins among the rest of the state in Class C-1.
Scotus defeated Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock while falling to Lincoln Lutheran on Saturday in three matches that concluded the Malcolm Invite. Scotus started with wins over Fort Calhoun and Fairbury on Thursday before returning with matches against 2-8 Wayne, 9-4 Elmwood-Murdock and No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran.
Scotus defeated Louisville 25-9, 25-19, fell in straight sets to Lincoln Lutheran 25-8, 25-17 then bounced back for third place against Elmwood-Murdock 25-16, 27-29, 25-23.
SCC is 10-4 after the weekend with its four losses coming to No. 1 Lakeview, No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 5 Kearny Catholic and 5-5 Wayne. Scotus didn't reach 10 wins last season until the second week of October.
"Lincoln Lutheran, right now, is hands down the best in the state," coach Janet Tooley said. "They're big, they're athletic, they're running a 6-2, they're quick and they've got a 6-3 middle and a setter who's been setting for them for a couple years. They're loaded and they're the real deal
"My goal was not to be shell-shocked against them, because we just can't match that kind of speed to practice against in our gym. ... In the second set we did some things better."
Kate Maguire finished Saturday with 43 more digs to add to her ongoing career school record in that statistic. Fellow back row player Makenna Svehla had 29 digs, senior Chloe Walker put together 28 total kills, five blocks and 19 digs, Maysa Kuhl had 26 assists and Audrey Sprunk 22 assists with 24 digs.
Scotus wasn't ready yet to share the same court with a squad like Lincoln Lutheran but showed some resolve in bouncing back from that loss and finding a win over Elmwood-Murdock, especially considering the circumstances.
Scotus played Louisville at 9 a.m., Lincoln Lutheran at 10 a.m. then had about 20 minutes to prepare for Elmwood-Murdock. There were some moments of fatigue, more so mental than physical, but Tooley said her group was eventually able to those challenges.
"We played really well the first set, then we let their rotations without their big middle up front score too many points," Tooley said. "We kind of got in the same boat in the third set but pulled that one out. I was proud of the girls. They could have decided they were tired."
The five-match tournament wrapped up a stretch of nine matches in eight days for the Shamrocks. After three at their home tournament on Sept. 4 they were at Wayne on Sept. 7 then Malcolm on Thursday and Saturday.
"It was a good week. I wasn't worried about our conditioning, but that's a tough stretch for any team," Tooley said. "Out of our four losses, the only team we were better than on that night was Wayne, and we let that one slip away. I like the way we're progressing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.