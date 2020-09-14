Scotus picks up valuable points at Bellevue East tournament

It's been a wealth of wildcard points for the Shamrocks over the past several seasons. SCC uses the tournament to earn wins over Class A teams and pick up the bonus in the wildcard standings.

Senior Kamryn Chohon led the weekend offensively with 25 kills and 64 assists. Junior Grace Mustard had .24 kills and hit .262 in a performance coach Janet Tooley referred to as the "Player of the Weekend." In the back row, junior Kate Maguire had 66 digs and Makenna Svehla collected 24.

Scotus defeated Norfolk in a two-set sweep, took the first set against Lincoln High but fell in three, swept Norfolk again then lost in three to Fremont after again winning the first set.

"We definitely have a couple of rotations that we need to work on as far as, what’s our strongest go-to in those situations," Tooley said. "Without having a consistent lineup, we have not had the opportunity to work on that."

Scotus defeated Norfolk 25-11, 25-19 in the first matchup then 25-21, 25-22. The loss to Lincoln High included a 25-16 first set win before the Links recovered for a 25-16, 25-17 win. The Fremont match was a 22-25, 25-20, 27-25 win for the Tigers.