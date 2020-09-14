Scotus picks up valuable points at Bellevue East tournament

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball found itself facing tough personnel decisions over the weekend at the Bellevue East Tournament.
The Shamrocks had been without their starting outside hitter for about 10 days, adjusted to that absence and found a solid attack in her absence. Scotus won two of three during that stretch including a victory over Class C No. 7 Wayne.
But, moving forward with the best players on the court meant adjusting again to allow a player back into the rotation. That led to some inconsistency on the day but a step forward in what coach Janet Tooley said is progress toward overall consistency.
Scotus went 2-2 with a pair of wins over Norfolk and losses to Lincoln High and Fremont. The Shamrocks played the Panthers twice due to a tiebreaker with the Links in their pool play. Lincoln High moved on to the championship pool while Scotus and Norfolk were left with a rematch in the consolation group.
“We’re still talking patience. I think the girls saw the good things that happened this weekend and I don’t think they were hanging their heads when we walked out of the gym. We took what we got, got what we deserved, learned from it and that’s kind of the goal of the season.
The event, originally the Omaha Bryan Tournament for several years before an announced move last fall, also included the hosts, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside.
It's been a wealth of wildcard points for the Shamrocks over the past several seasons. SCC uses the tournament to earn wins over Class A teams and pick up the bonus in the wildcard standings.
Senior Kamryn Chohon led the weekend offensively with 25 kills and 64 assists. Junior Grace Mustard had .24 kills and hit .262 in a performance coach Janet Tooley referred to as the "Player of the Weekend." In the back row, junior Kate Maguire had 66 digs and Makenna Svehla collected 24.
Scotus defeated Norfolk in a two-set sweep, took the first set against Lincoln High but fell in three, swept Norfolk again then lost in three to Fremont after again winning the first set.
"We definitely have a couple of rotations that we need to work on as far as, what’s our strongest go-to in those situations," Tooley said. "Without having a consistent lineup, we have not had the opportunity to work on that."
Scotus defeated Norfolk 25-11, 25-19 in the first matchup then 25-21, 25-22. The loss to Lincoln High included a 25-16 first set win before the Links recovered for a 25-16, 25-17 win. The Fremont match was a 22-25, 25-20, 27-25 win for the Tigers.
Despite the lineup changes, the Shamrocks were potent against the Panthers in the first matchup. Some familiarity with one another led to a closer match the second time around, but it also allowed Tooley and her staff to have a better handle on how to handle rotations.
Scotus carried that rhythm over into the match against Lincoln High before the Links defense began to turn the Shamrocks away in the second and turn the tide. It was a 10-10 set before Lincoln High began to pull away. The Links were in control in the third set, winning 17 of the first 25 points.
SCC eked out a close first set against Fremont that saw the Shamrocks up 20-19 late. Scotus led the third 23-21 but saw Fremont go on a late surge and find the win in extra points.
Bellevue East and Westside played for the tournament crown - a 2-0 win for Westside.
Scotus is now 5-4 and plays at David City Aquinas on Thursday night.
"I think that got us some answers as far as where the gals should go," Tooley said, "which should make us stronger down the road."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
