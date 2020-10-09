Scotus scores two wins in opening Centennial matches

Scotus had no trouble with a Concordia squad that it defeated handily in a three-set road sweep on Sept. 1. SCC was then the beneficiary of what Tooley saw as a potential emotional let down by Neumann. Neumann took the first set from Kearney Catholic in the first round but then lost two straight and lost the match.

The Cavaliers weren't perhaps ready to match the energy of the Shamrocks. That was most evident as the match wore on. Scotus had a big lead in the second set before Neumann clawed back to make the final score look closer than it really was.

Grace Mustard and Kamryn Chohon had successful nights as hitters. Back row players Kate Maguire and Makenna Svehla set that up with solid digging and serve receiving.

"There have been times that we haven't played up to our potential against teams that weren't stressing us. So, I was really pleased because we did play to our potential last night," Tooley said. "Now we've just got to raise the bar against teams that will challenge us a little more and see if we can raise the bar on our side of the net."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.