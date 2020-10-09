Scotus scores two wins in opening Centennial matches

Scotus Central Catholic put itself in position to challenge for the Centennial conference volleyball championship with a pair of wins on Thursday in Kearney.
Scotus defeated Omaha Concordia in a rematch from the second game of the year 25-18, 25-17 then took down Wahoo Neumann 25-20, 25-20. The Shamrocks continue the tournament Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic with a 10 a.m. match against Fremont Bergan then 1 p.m. against C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic.
The conference championship is organized into two pools of teams that play round robin matches. The results of those matches then pair up teams from opposite pools for the championship match, third place, fifth place and so on.
The Shamrocks have at least locked up a chance to play for fifth with the two wins.
Overall performance was a much more consistent than five days earlier when Scotus started the Columbus Classic with a win over C-2 No. 8 Centennial then two-set sweeps to C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and C-1 No. 6 Lakeview.
Following the win over Centennial, poor starts -- an issue all season -- again impacted the two losses. That wasn't the case Thursday when Scotus used its serving and serve receive to set the tone.
"It's just a whole difference in the match. We served and serve received on a dime," coach Janet Tooley said. "We've also really focused on blocking the last week and a half. ...That really helped last night."
Scotus had no trouble with a Concordia squad that it defeated handily in a three-set road sweep on Sept. 1. SCC was then the beneficiary of what Tooley saw as a potential emotional let down by Neumann. Neumann took the first set from Kearney Catholic in the first round but then lost two straight and lost the match.
The Cavaliers weren't perhaps ready to match the energy of the Shamrocks. That was most evident as the match wore on. Scotus had a big lead in the second set before Neumann clawed back to make the final score look closer than it really was.
Grace Mustard and Kamryn Chohon had successful nights as hitters. Back row players Kate Maguire and Makenna Svehla set that up with solid digging and serve receiving.
"There have been times that we haven't played up to our potential against teams that weren't stressing us. So, I was really pleased because we did play to our potential last night," Tooley said. "Now we've just got to raise the bar against teams that will challenge us a little more and see if we can raise the bar on our side of the net."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
