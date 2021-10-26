Scotus sweeps past David City into sub final

Scotus Central Catholic served up eight aces, Chloe Walker hit a paltry .432 and the Shamrocks moved on to another subdistrict final Monday at Lakeview in a 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 win over David City.

Walker had 16 kills in 37 attempts with just two errors and also chipped in five of the eight aces for a Shamrock team that won its fifth in a row over the Scouts.

The win earns Scotus a date with rival Lakeview in Tuesday's subdistrict final for the second year in a row. The Lady Vikes defeated the Shamrocks in four last season in what is now the school's old gym. Lakeview also owns six straight wins over Scotus dating back to the third-place game in the 2019 Columbus Classic.

Some of the players on this year's Scotus roster were a part of that victory, and almost all of them were on the court last year when the season came to an end. Before their time as Shamrocks come to a close, the six seniors on the roster won't likely be satisfied until they can end the Lady Vikes stranglehold on the series.

"I believe it's different because our attitude is a lot different," Walker said. "Our seniors, we have three years of experience, and we feel like we've got it this time. I'm really excited to see how we compete tomorrow night."

Walker's night was a consistent one with six kills in the first then five in both the second and the third.

Scotus led the first set 6-2 in the early going and had the separation to 16-9 when Mallory Dreesen sent a kill to the floor. It was 19-10 when the Shamrocks closed it on a run of 6-3 that included two David City passing errors, two attack errors, a Kate Maguire kill and a Hailey Steffensmeier kill. Scout mistakes became a theme of the night.

They led the second set 7-4 when a run of five straight Scotus points with Walker serving turned the lead around. David City tied it 13-13 and 14-14 before taking leads of 15-14 and 18-16. But up 19-17, a service error, attack error, Grace Mustard kill and Steffensmeier block put Scotus up 21-19. David City battled back and forced a deuce game at 24-24 when Walker scored the last two points on kills. The Scouts gave away four of the final nine points on serving or hitting errors.

SCC jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third on a run of eight in a row. David City pulled to within 19-16 when Scotus ran off five in a row on a Walker kill, passing error and three straight Walker aces. Neely Behrns kept the Scouts alive on back-to-back kills but Steffensmeier ended it on her seventh kill of the night.

"I think this is always one of the toughest matches to play every year, no matter where you're seeded," Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. "... We've all watched enough volleyball to know that anybody can win on any given night at this point of the season. I'm not sure we played our best ball, we did a lot of good things, but we'll have to play much better tomorrow night."

Steffensmeier also had two blocks and three block assists, Audrey Sprunk put up 21 assists and Maguire had two aces to go with 14 digs. Makenna Svehla matched her in double digits with 10 digs; Sprunk was one away at nine.

"It's hard to beat somebody three times in a row. We've been in that situation where we've won the first two and tried to win the third. I don't care what you say, in any sport, it's hard to do that. But at the same time, when you're the one who's lost two, you can't go into it thinking it's just going to happen," Tooley said. "We really have to focus. It's been our mantra all season long. We knew, with our schedule, it was going to take winning the subdistrict to keep our season alive.

"...To be the best at the end, we've got to play the best during the season, let the chips fall where they may. I just hope the girls come out tomorrow night and play their best volleyball and leave nothing on the court; that's all you can ask for."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.