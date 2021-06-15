Scotus to host girls volleyball camp

Scotus Central Catholic will be hosting a girls volleyball camp from June 22-25.
Girls from any school entering grades 3-12 can attend. The cost of the camp $40 dollars.
The camp will be stressing fundamentals and spending time on team play. There will also be competition in many different aspects of the game.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt, and there will be daily prize drawings and award among other features during the camp.
For more information, contact Janet Tooley at 402-564-7165 or jtooley@scotuscc.org.
Sam Ficarro
