Scotus to host girls volleyball camp
Scotus to host girls volleyball camp

  • Updated
Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks

Scotus Central Catholic will be hosting a girls volleyball camp from June 22-25.

Girls from any school entering grades 3-12 can attend. The cost of the camp $40 dollars.

The camp will be stressing fundamentals and spending time on team play. There will also be competition in many different aspects of the game.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, and there will be daily prize drawings and award among other features during the camp.

For more information, contact Janet Tooley at 402-564-7165 or jtooley@scotuscc.org.

