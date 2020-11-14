Scotus Volleyball 2020: Shamrocks ride out hurricane, avoid tsunami

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball finished the season with a losing record for the first time in 39 years.
There are several reasons why the Shamrocks finished below .500 and missed out on state for a second straight season. But the roadblock that returned several times along the path of the season and was most challenging was the virus, though not directly.
Frustratingly, there was nothing any members of the team did irresponsibly to put themselves in compromising position. Close contact with someone who had been exposed meant missing a starting hitter early on, another hitter and a specialist midway through and then two assists late in the year.
Combine personnel inconsistency with inexperience and a murder's row of opponents and there were few opportunities to play as a whole team either in practice or in matches.
Regardless, coach Janet Tooley walks away from her fourth year leading the program encouraged about how it ended. Most importantly of all, she says, the girls showed patience, persistence and a willingness to go on when they were often asked to do new or different things from day to day. That attitude allowed Scotus to endure when weaker groups might have been torn apart.
"I don't even have a word for it - a tsunami? We only had a hurricane - a level 5 hurricane - and that would have been like a tsunami in our gym," Tooley said about the alternative. "...This group just bought into, 'Hey, if we want to be successful, this is the deck we've been dealt. We need to play our cards the best we can.' Everybody really did buy into that."
Scotus returned a starting setter, starting libero and three others that played attacking roles. However, that starting setter was part of a 6-2 and wasn't fully in control of the offense. Additionally, much of that offense from 2019 offense ran through the middle.
The 2020 team continued the 6-2 attack but now had to rely more on outside hitters while incorporating new middles. The pandemic took summer reps away from working on a new lineup composition. Then, when the season started, one starting outside had to be quarantined and another wasn't fully healthy after a summertime ankle sprain.
In the middle of the season, two more COVID-related moves were made to a hitter and a serving specialist/back row defender. Once those players were back, Tooley spent the last few weeks of training without two assistants.
The constant restructuring of the rotations might have had less of an affect on veteran teams. For a Scotus team with a mix of experience, constant roster change was detrimental.
"When you have that veteran team back and everybody has played that position for a full year already, you've got more time to work on other areas of the game. There's one thing about getting the athlete in the right spot, but can they do what they need to do in that spot? Pass the ball to the slot? Set the ball where we need it? Can the attacker not only attack but also attack where we want to?"
Tooley said the biggest detriment was in fundamental development. Different positions require different skills, and when changes are always being made, inexperienced players aren't given a long enough time in one skill set to have a total grasp on what's required.
That often showed in slow starts to matches and sets. Scotus, with few exceptions, had at least one set per match when it was out of sorts.
"We're a program based on solid fundamentals," Tooley said. "...Players with inexperience that are asked to try out different lineups and aren't getting fundamental reps in those spots during a two-hour practice. We missed out on a lot of that."
Scotus wins included six over teams with a winning record including district finalists Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne and state tournament team Centennial. Of the 12 losses, two were to Class A teams with losing records, but the other 11 included eight to state tournament teams.
Overall, Scotus opponents put together a combined record of 298-212 - a 54% winning percentage.
When the Shamrocks were at their best, passing and defense dictated the action.
"We're heading in the right direction," Tooley said. "Now we just need to solidify the setting and the attacking. Again, we just didn't get enough reps to get that done."
Scotus graduates Kamryn Chohon, Tanley Miller and Anna Ehlers. The Shamrocks return regulars Grace Mustard, Chloe Walker, Audrey Sprunk, Berlin Kluever, Makenna Svehla, Kate Maguire, Libbie Berzenski and Hailey Steffensmeier.
"I thought this group tried to do everything right. But that's one of the hardest lessons to learn in life. Even when you do everything right that doesn't necessarily mean everything is going to turn out exactly the way we want," Tooley said. "For this group, it still turned out pretty darn good considering what we had to overcome."
The key to next season is likely, again out of the Shamrocks' hands. If they had it their way, they'd navigate a regular offseason and summer time better prepared to start next fall.
"I think what most of them would ask for, which is what the coaching staff would ask for, too, is, let's get it figured out so we can stick with it," Tooley said. "That's what any coach wants, too. Things out of our control didn't allow that to happen. If the girls had not been who they were or showed the character that they did, that gym would have been a tsunami."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!