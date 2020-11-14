Scotus Volleyball 2020: Shamrocks ride out hurricane, avoid tsunami

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball finished the season with a losing record for the first time in 39 years.

There are several reasons why the Shamrocks finished below .500 and missed out on state for a second straight season. But the roadblock that returned several times along the path of the season and was most challenging was the virus, though not directly.

Frustratingly, there was nothing any members of the team did irresponsibly to put themselves in compromising position. Close contact with someone who had been exposed meant missing a starting hitter early on, another hitter and a specialist midway through and then two assists late in the year.

Combine personnel inconsistency with inexperience and a murder's row of opponents and there were few opportunities to play as a whole team either in practice or in matches.

Regardless, coach Janet Tooley walks away from her fourth year leading the program encouraged about how it ended. Most importantly of all, she says, the girls showed patience, persistence and a willingness to go on when they were often asked to do new or different things from day to day. That attitude allowed Scotus to endure when weaker groups might have been torn apart.