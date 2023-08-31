The Scotus Central Catholic volleyball team continues their search for a win after another home loss on Tuesday.

Scotus fell to 0-2 after a loss in Centennial Conference play to Omaha Concordia. The Shamrocks dropped all three sets 25-21, 25-22 and 25-21 to the Mustangs.

"There's not a whole lot of positives to take away from this match and that's what we talked about after," Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. "Give Concordia credit. Our takeaway was we have a lot of work to do."

Despite dropping the three sets Scotus fought all the way through including in the opening set when the Shamrocks trailed 20-14 and fought back to 23-21.

"These girls can play volleyball, there's no doubt about that. They're much better than what they've shown in the first two games," Tooley said. "When these kids play well and consistently, they're very good."

Unfortunately for Scotus, Tooley believes consistency has been an issue.

"We've got to demand more consistency out of ourselves but right now I think these girls know it's a little bit on them and a little bit in their own heads," Tooley said. "At times we can pass, at times we can set, in warmups we can hit the ball from all zones but we're not putting that together in a match. In volleyball, until you do those three skills consistently you're going to lose."

Throughout the match Concordia made key plays with their outside hitters finding the corner to rack up kills.

"They're outside hitters pretty much had our numbers down the line," Tooley said. "We did a very poor job adjusting to that, really their outsides beat us pretty much single-handedly."

While attacking, Scotus was led by Joanna Rusher's nine kills and two assists which were each team-highs. Larkyn Mahoney and Mallory Dreesen both added seven kills and an assist.

Senior libero Kensey McKay also made an impact by recording 19 digs in the loss.

While the loss is early in the season it still puts Scotus behind in points for where they want to be come postseason play but they still have time to improve and earn some wins.

"At some point, this group has to figure out how to go out and simply do everything we do in practice under the pressure of the scoreboard and the crowd," Tooley said. "There's really no excuse other than we are not focusing and we're not being tough enough to get it done yet."

Scotus' next time on the court for competition is set for Saturday for the Shamrock Invitational where they will kick off play with a match against 2-0 Pierce.

"They got to play the way they practice and if they don't do that Saturday will be a heck of a dilemma for us," Tooley said. "Pierce, we split with them at Top 10 but beat them on defensive points, so I would hope that gives us confidence. Should the girls be a little hungry and frustrated? Can they turn that frustration into a competitive attitude? That's what we're going to have to focus on Thursday and Friday in practice."