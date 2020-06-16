Scotus volleyball camp a go; other programs in training

The Wednesday night league held at CHS with Scotus, Lakeview and other area teams looks 50/50 at this point with potentially a smaller field than normal.

“We’re still in the air on whether or not we can host the league we normally have during the summer," Otten said. "It’s probably a no go for the majority of the teams and the size that we do, but we’re hoping we can have a couple teams come in and scrimmage. At the least, maybe we can scrimmage with Scotus and Lakeview, and we’ll figure out something with them just to get our kids more playing time."

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the further loosening of restrictions on bars, restaurants and other venues on Monday, setting up more communication from the NSAA later in the week. The past few weeks have included a Ricketts announcement followed by another from the NSAA just days later.

Open gyms were allowed based on a Ricketts announcement in May.

“It was great just to see them back in the gym, and they were excited to be there; that does a coach’s heart good," Belitz said about starting open gym last week.