Scotus volleyball camp a go; other programs in training

Scotus Central Catholic will host its annual summer volleyball camp next week.
The NSAA announced Thursday the further loosening of restrictions to specific sports and specific sports activities. The most consequential for Scotus was allowing camps, clinics and summer leagues to begin as of June 18 in all NSAA-sanctioned activities except for football, basketball, soccer and wrestling.
For the Shamrocks, the timing was perfect. They had originally planned to run the camp on June 22. Basketball and soccer camps typically go before Scotus volleyball, leaving coach Janet Tooley and her team in position to wait and hope.
That hope will be rewarded in the form of a three-day camp, June 22 through June 24 with three sessions of instruction and training.
At Lakeview, K.C. Belitz and the coaching staff is working on putting something together for perhaps later this summer. At CHS it seems the opportunity has passed due to the lack of gym availability.
Scotus and Lakeview have also started open gym activities for volleyball. Columbus High is in the process of making that happen later this week.
"We got really lucky," Tooley said. "As far as volleyball goes, we're not that far off, other than leagues, from where we would normally be."
The Scotus camp will include arriving with masks, temperature checks, waiver forms, sanitizing equipment and other health guidelines.
Incoming ninth through 12th graders have a session from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by sixth through eighth grade from noon to 2:30 p.m. and third through fifth graders from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $40, and the camp is open to players from any school. Participants are given a T-shirt and instructed in fundamentals with some periods of team play. There are also daily prize drawings and awards.
“I still plan on revamping the camp and spreading out the girls more and using all three nets at the same time rather than having everybody in Dowd (Activity Center) at the same time and working on the same skill," Tooley said. "I anticipate breaking them into smaller groups. I have coaches that are able to be on their own and coach the skills the way we want them to be coached."
For coach K.C. Belitz and Lakeview, the program will try and create a schedule with others at the school to hold a camp in July. As the summer days dwindle away and gym time a commodity, nothing is guaranteed.
The Lady Vikes would have normally hosted their team camp coming up this Thursday.
“We’re going to work with all the other coaches at Lakeview, and all the other considerations, and figure out if we can fit it all in to July, because, typically, June is the big month of camps at Lakeview," Belitz said. "Now, we’re all going to have to compromise and figure out how to make it all work in July."
Jeri Otten is less optimistic at CHS due to the need for gym space to be available for conditioning. The Discoverers' enrollment plus current weight room/training restrictions makes the future quite unpredictable.
Columbus High also has yet to begin open gyms but that may take place starting as soon as Wednesday. Otten was working with Athletic Director Tim Kwapnioski and Columbus Public Schools Administration to determine a way forward.
CPS took a wait-and-see approach to opening the weight rooms and holding open gyms due in large part to a much larger student-athlete base than at Scotus or Lakeview.
Though weight rooms opened on June 1, CHS athletes started up a week later. Open gyms have followed the same pathway, learning from how weight training and conditioning was organized last week before making a decision on open gyms.
But while CHS won't be hosting a camp, and Lakeview remains questionable, the rest of the summer picture is beginning to clear up.
Columbus High will be attending a JV camp at York College on July 1, Wayne State for varsity and JV, UNK for reserves and freshmen and likely one or two more for varsity.
Lakeview won't be at it0s normal Northern Colorado camp but will also be at UNK and is considering others. Scotus is for sure on a team camp at Hastings, and, to Tooley's understanding, has been accepted at Wayne State as well.
The Wednesday night league held at CHS with Scotus, Lakeview and other area teams looks 50/50 at this point with potentially a smaller field than normal.
“We’re still in the air on whether or not we can host the league we normally have during the summer," Otten said. "It’s probably a no go for the majority of the teams and the size that we do, but we’re hoping we can have a couple teams come in and scrimmage. At the least, maybe we can scrimmage with Scotus and Lakeview, and we’ll figure out something with them just to get our kids more playing time."
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the further loosening of restrictions on bars, restaurants and other venues on Monday, setting up more communication from the NSAA later in the week. The past few weeks have included a Ricketts announcement followed by another from the NSAA just days later.
Open gyms were allowed based on a Ricketts announcement in May.
“It was great just to see them back in the gym, and they were excited to be there; that does a coach’s heart good," Belitz said about starting open gym last week.
Lakeview has a system of open gyms for Tuesday through Thursday with morning sessions on Tuesday and Thursday and afternoon on Wednesday. Players had to sign up for the dates they planned on attending and were then broken up into two groups for the two separate gyms. Those players will stick with those groups through the month. All of the requirements for arriving with a mask, temperature checks and others are being followed.
Scotus holds open gym at 6 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday with similar adherence to the health measures.
“I think we need to teach the kids that, yes, you have a right to be out and about, but you also need to be out and about with respect to other people’s health and safety, too," Tooley said. "I think that’s a lesson we start learning right now as we return to activities. I guess I call that the new normal. I anticipate some of those things will be in place for school this fall."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
