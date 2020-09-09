Scotus volleyball hopes unity brings progress

"Our concern is definitely our offense, and that’s why the way this team will find success is if we can do a great job of serve receive, passing and ball control to where we can run a multiple offense," Tooley said. "We have a lot of options, we can hit out of a lot of different zones but, of course, all volleyball coaches know that only looks good if you can get the ball to the setter."

Tooley is most confident in Maguire and Makenna Svehla in the back row. While the rest of the offense comes together, that pair has already shown the ability to keep the team in matches.

"I would say we’re definitely an underdog this year, no doubt about that; plus our bench is very thin," Tooley said. "Fortunately, for myself as a coach, this isn’t anything to do with poor effort on the team’s part; a lot of it is just size. We’ve got some really skilled volleyball players, but they’re all small and we’re going up against some really big rosters."

As far as Scotus may be able to develop, Tooley admits there's probably a ceiling for her group that isn't quite as high as the competition. Unity, then, will play a role in keeping the team together through the ups and downs. Whether its utilizing defense and passing to keep points alive during matches, or becoming better players each day in practice, Tooley said she has a tenacious group that embraces the process.