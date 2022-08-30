Scotus volleyball sweeps Plainview quad, CHS defeats South Sioux City

Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High volleyball competed in their first tournaments of the season Saturday. The Shamrocks, after a four-set loss Thursday at No. 2 Kearney Catholic, won all three matches at the Plainview quad.

Columbus High, after a thrilling upset win over No. 10 Fremont on Thursday, lost two of its three matches at the Norfolk Invite. It defeated South Sioux City in straight sets and lost to Class B No. 7 Bennington in three sets and Kearney 2-0.

Scotus entered Tuesday's match at Omaha Concordia 3-1. Columbus will take a 2-2 record into Thursday's Lincoln Pius X triangular.

Scotus

The Shamrocks defeated Plainview 26-24 and 25-11, Boyd County 25-20 and 25-11 and Class D-2 No. 9 Stuart 26-24, 23-25 and 25-19.

Libbie Brezenski recorded 61 digs over three games. The senior was one of three Shamrocks will at least 50 digs on the day, joining Ashley Hoffman (57) and Faith Weber (53). Joanna Rusher blocked eight shots and senior Hailey Steffensmeier recorded four.

Meah Sackett and Maysa Kuhl were the engines to the Shamrocks offense with 50 and 47 assists, respectively. Joanna Rusher finished the quad with 21 kills with Steffensmeier posting 17. Kensey Micek and Larkyn Mahoney tallied 10 kills each.

"(Today) provided more reps which is what this needs to continue to improve. Overall, our defensive effort, serve and receive were pretty good," Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. "Maysa (Kuhl) and Meah (Sackett) did a better job of getting the ball to our middles than we did last Thursday against Kearney Catholic and that was set up with good passing and digging from Libbie (Brezenski), Ashley (Hoffman) and Faith (Weber) in the back row.

"All three of our opponents played very scrappy defense and kept the ball in play, so there was some fun, long rallies. We still have plenty of areas of our game needing improvement, but I know this group will continue to come to practice every day to do just that."

Columbus def. South Sioux City 25-13, 25-22: The Discoverers served eights aces, including six from middle Ellie Thompson, in the straight-set victory.

Jess Larson assisted 11 of the team's 18 kills. Addi Johnson killed a team-best five balls. Thompson chipped in with four and Ayla Jansse and Taytum Miller ended with three each.

Defensively, the team dug 25 balls. Lauryn Nitz recorded the most with six. Olivya Thege and Carly Gaedeke ended the match with four digs while Thompson and Larson posted three.

The Discoverers limited South Sioux City to just 10 kills and five aces.

Bennington def. Columbus 25-22, 21-25, 16-25: The Badgers completed the comeback win behind 43 kills and a dozen each from their two seniors, Lauren Buzbee and Kennedy Gansebom.

Bennington dug 79 shots compared to 45 for the Discoverers. Badgers junior recorded 37 digs by herself.

Thompson led Columbus with 11 kills. Johnson posted 10 kills on the outside to go with a dozen digs. Larson recorded 28 assists and Gaedeke dug nine shots.

Kearney def. Columbus 26-28, 14-25: Kearney pulled out the win in straight sets following a competitive first set. The Wildcats posted 25 kills, three more than Columbus, and 33 digs, which was eight more than CHS.

The Bearcats finished with a .305 hit percentage. Columbus' hit percentage was .131.

Janssen comprised nine of the team's 12 kills. Miller record six and Johnson ended with four. Larson assisted 16 points and Thompson served three aces. Johnson, Gaedeke, Larson and Thege dug five shots each.

"I would say the team came out ready to compete right away with the win over South Sioux and the hard-fought, first set win against Bennington," Discoverers head coach Jeri Otten said. "We have to give them (Bennington) credit. They dug a ton of balls and their middles did a really nice job against us. That was a difficult for us to rebound and get things going again for us, resulting in a loss to an always talented Kearney squad."