Scotus volleyball take positives away from home tournament

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball experienced growing pains during Saturday's Shamrock Invite.

After winning its first game against Platteview in straight sets 25-16 and 26-24, the Shamrocks fell to Class C-1 No. 5 Pierce 25-18 and 25-12 to play conference rival Wahoo Neumann in the third-place match.

The eight-ranked Cavaliers claimed set one 25-21, but Scotus forced a decisive third set 25-22. It had match point leading 24-18 in the third set, but Wahoo Neumann rattled off eight straight points for the comeback win 26-24.

"That's something experience will help us, but still disappointing that we had that many opportunities and couldn't get it done," Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. "Coaches were disappointed, girls were disappointed. Obviously that's something we'll have to really focus on."

In the final two matches of the day, Larkyn Mahoney led the Shamrocks with 11 kills and one block. Joanna Rusher spiked nine kills and stuffed three shots at the net. Meah Sackett recorded eight kills and two service aces and Hailey Steffensmeier posted six kills and one block.

"Larkyn (Mahoney) has really improved since the summer. She has a lot more aggressive kills. She's hitting the ball better," Tooley said. "She's one of those gals that as she gains more confidence, the ability is there. She's got to gain that confidence and really trust herself do the things athletically she can do."

Scotus controlled the opening set against Platteview, but it received a challenge in the second set by the Trojans. They lead 17-12 before three blocks, two by Rusher and one from Ashlee Leffers, flipped the momentum.

Rusher put Scotus ahead 20-19 with a kill on the outside on an assist by Maysa Kuhl. Rusher spiked a kill from the middle on a feed from Sackett for the match win.

Tooley said they rotated the lineup entering Saturday's games to put their stronger servers first and defensive players in their best positions.

"I thought that worked well. I was a little bit nervous coming in and doing that, but I think this team will continually shuffle pieces around with this team as these girls develop. We need them all to buy in to that and I think they did that (today), so I'm proud of them for that."

In the semifinals, Scotus led 3-1 in the opening set before Pierce grasped control. The Bluejays built a 13-7 lead, but their lead was cut in half on kills by Steffensmeier and Mahoney and a block by Rusher.

Scotus pulled within 16-12, but Pierce rattled off six straight points to take a 10-point lead. It wound up winning it 25-18 on two kills and one ace for its final three points.

Faith Weber served an ace to start the second set for what ended up being the only Shamrock lead in set two. The Bluejays front row controlled play to build a 16-6 lead and they never looked back winning it 25-12 to advance to the final. Pierce finished the match with 29 kills while the Shamrocks ended with 15.

Tooley said the size of Pierce was the difference coupled with the lack of varsity experience on Scotus.

"We need to develop faster, quicker arm speed. That's the one thing that's hard to emulate in practice," Tooley said. "If we're not swinging like that at each other in practice, that makes it difficult then to come into a match. The problems we had really did not surprise me. I knew those were things we needed to work on."

In the third-place match, Scotus battled back to force a third set after Wahoo Neumann claimed the opener 25-21. It opened with a 5-1 lead on four Cavalier attack errors.

After Neumann tied it 13-13, two kills from Rusher and three attack errors by the Cavaliers gave Scotus an 18-13 lead. Neumann pulled within two points at 24-22, but an attack error secured the set win for the Shamrocks.

In a back-and-forth third set, Scotus went on a 5-1 run to take a 24-18 lead. Neumann surged back on three Scotus errors and five kills to claim the comeback win 26-24.

Tooley said she didn't how her team would respond in its second game in a row after not controlling the Pierce match. She said they were able to settle in after the first set.

"We called a couple of plays in our timeouts that the girls just didn't execute and they knew it," she said. "That's really where this group needs to make a huge step in is not selling themselves short and having the confidence in what they do."

Tooley said she felt the team passed well and defended alright against Neumann, but she said they've got to have attackers who have the confidence to bury the ball.

"We got this opportunity to play this team that will test us in areas that we need to continue to improve in and to kind of step up and meet the test a little bit rather than backing away from that and worrying more about errors rather than what we're doing well. That's just the growth of a young team."

The Shamrocks dropped to 5-3 on the season and will host winless Wayne on Tuesday.