Scotus volleyball wins first two games of Malcolm Invite

The Scotus Central Catholic volleyball team won its first two games of the two-day Malcolm Invite on Thursday, defeating Fort Calhoun 25-8 25-14 and Milford 25-14 25-22.

Hailey Steffensmeier and Larkyn Mahoney were the Shamrocks' top two hitters with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Joanna Rusher contributed with seven kills and Maysa Kuhl produced six.

Defensively, Rusher stuffed five shots and Faith Weber dug 17 shots. Libbie Brezenski and Ashley Hoffman ended the day with 10 digs each.

Meah Sackett ended the day with 20 assists, nine digs and five aces. Kuhl and Weber served three aces each.

Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said they played two well-balanced matches.

"I was especially pleased with our serve and receive games the first three sets of the two matches. Our setters and hitters are starting to connect at a better clip and that starts with our back row passing," Tooley said. "We had some successful defensive rallies this evening that we won with a lot of bodies going to floor making some great plays."

Scotus improved to 8-3 and will return to Malcolm Saturday for the final three matches of the tournament. It'll play Louisville at 10 a.m. followed by Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran at 11 a.m. The Shamrocks will play one more match Saturday versus the team with the same placement in the opposite pool.