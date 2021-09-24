Serving, passing come around late for 'Rocks in road win

Scotus jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second and had the lead throughout until the final points. Lincoln Christian scored three in a row and led 23-22 when SCC responded with its own three-point run for the win.

The Crusaders won five of six in the middle of the third to go up 14-10, and much like the second set, led the rest of the way until a late Shamrock challenge. Scotus closed to 22-20 and 23-21 but LC won the final two points and took a 2-1 lead.

The Shamrocks then generated six aces in the fourth set and forced the Crusaders almost fully out of system. Audrey Sprunk and Mustard each had two aces as Scotus built a 12-3 lead. Scotus had two more aces in the fifth and jumped out 8-2 en route to the win.

Jenna Wiltfong, Lincoln Christian's 6-foot-3 senior middle, piled up 19 kills but was held to .122 hitting and committed 13 errors. Freshman Hailey Benes had 16 kills and hit the best of any Crusader at .297. But Scotus held LC to .091 overall and benefited from 38 attack errors.

"This is the way the rest of our season is going to look as far as level of competition and speed of play," Tooley said. "We've got to go back to the service line and take a few risks because we are a good serving team, take those risks, drive a few balls, miss a few but at the cost of not letting them get into a perfect system in serve receive. That paid off for us in sets four and five. They couldn't get into their offense."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

