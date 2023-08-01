KEARNEY - Scotus Central Catholic volleyball traveled to Kearney to compete against some of the top teams in the state at Top 10.

The Shamrocks played 16 matches over two grueling days at Kearney Catholic and First Baptist Church claiming 17 of the 32 sets.

"The two days for us was getting reps. We added a couple players to come in and help us out to build our depth a little bit. We kind of got our core established. As the weekend went on, we had some defensive issues. We cleaned some of those things up," Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. "Definitely need to know what we have to focus on during two-a-days and that's still improving arm swing speed and blocking, just getting to the right spots and being able to run our offense off defensive transition."

Scotus was placed in Pool A on Friday and Saturday. They placed sixth going 8-8 with sweeps of Millard South 25-15 and 28-26, Ord 25-16 and 25-20 and Class B state qualifier Sidney 25-22 and 25-19. It split matches with C-1 state qualifier Adams Central 25-23 and 19-25 and Pierce 17-25 and 25-18.

The Shamrocks were moved to the Silver Pool for the remainder of Saturday where they went 9-7 for fourth place. Only Ogallala, Grand Island and Grand Island Northwest finished ahead of them in the pool.

They defeated Millard South 25-15 and 28-26 and Lakeview 25-18 and 25-23 in straight sets. Scotus earned splits with Adams Central 25-23 and 19-25, Grand Island 18-25 and 26-24, Northwest 18-25 and 26-24, St. Paul 19-25 and 25-15 and Holdrege 25-21 and 18-25.

Scotus was swept by C-2 state qualifier Clarkson/Leigh, C-1 state runner-up Gothenburg and B state semifinalist Norris over the two days.

"I think we corrected some of our defensive stuff. That was a positive. The other thing we got out of it is we know what were doing better at, but still saw weaknesses we need to work on," Tooley said. "At this point in the season, those are the things you're really focusing off. Our schedule ... we hit the ground running and never get a detour. We never put the breaks on. Our regular season matches are all tough. Our conference is tough.

"Just this idea of you got to be ready. Maybe the most beneficial thing was you have to be ready to play at every point."

Scotus didn't compete in Top 10 last year. Tooley said the experience was beneficial for the players before they start preseason next week.

"It was huge. This is a long two days of volleyball," Tooley said. "These teams that we've played these two days a week before two-a-days, you just have such a better grip of where you're at rather than just ending last week with open gym. The benefit this week was just huge. It kind of lets you know the level of competition is."

Among the players who competed on the court included seniors Kensey McKay and Joanna Rusher and juniors Larkyn Mahoney, Meah Sackett, Mallory Dreesen and Adrianna Kush.

Along with some younger players seeing the floor, Tooley described what she hoped they took away from Top 10 and from the summer.

"This group has had a great summer. I'm hoping that will pay off with early success just to show hard work does pay off, reps do pay off, putting that summer time in will help you be more successful in the fall," Tooley said. "This group has done a really good job of that, so I hope the hard work they put in this summer helps them buy into that."