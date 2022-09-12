Shamrocks conclude Malcolm Invite with three wins

Scotus Central Catholic completed the two-day Malcolm Invite on Saturday. After winning both matches on Thursday, the Shamrocks defeated Louisville before losing matches to Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and Elmwood-Murdock to finish the tournament 3-2.

Meah Sackett led the Shamrocks attack with 14 kills over the three matches. Joanna Rusher ended Saturday with a dozen kills and seven blocks. Libbie Brezenski led the defense with 26 digs.

Scotus dropped to 9-5 this season and it'll face another Centennial Conference opponent Thursday at Aquinas Catholic.

Scotus def. Louisville 25-10 25-8: The Shamrocks dominated Louisville behind 24 kills compared to five for Louisville.

Sackett comprised a third of Scotus' kills with eight to go with two blocks. Rusher tallied six kills and four blocks and Larkyn Mahoney ended with four kills and two blocks.

Seven different Shamrocks assisted a kill, with senior Maysa Kuhl's eight being the best on the team. Sackett produced five.

Lincoln Lutheran def. Scotus 25-11 25-14: Scotus struggled to match Lincoln Lutheran's firepower with just seven kills to go with 13 attack errors.

Sackett and Mahoney recorded two kills each. Rusher, Hailey Steffensmeier and Kensey Micek produced a kill each.

Brezenski dug eight of the Shamrocks' 28 balls. Mahoney and Kuhl posted five digs each. Sackett and Rusher finished with four each.

Elmwood-Murdock def. Scotus 25-23 25-12: The Shamrocks came up just short in the first set against the Knights. In set two, Elmwood-Murdock controlled play to complete the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock finished with 10 more kills than Scotus. Rusher's five led Scotus. Sackett and Rusher contributed with four apiece as Kuhl tallied eight assists.

Brezenski's dozen digs was the most on the Shamrocks. Mahoney chipped in with six and Rusher and Kuhl ended the match with four each.