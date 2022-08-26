Shamrocks drop opener at Kearney Catholic

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball faced No. 3 Kearney Catholic in the season opener on Thursday in Kearney. It lost the match in four sets: 15-25, 17-25, 25-19 and 19-25.

Top hitters for the 'Rocks were: sophomore middle hitter Larkyn Mahoney - six kills; junior Joanna Rusher - five; and sophomore Meah Sackett -four. Senior Maysa Kuhl and Sackett recorded 49 and 42 set assists, respectively. Kuhl also served three aces.

Defensively, senior libero Libbie Brezenski dug a team-high 20 shots and senior middle Faith Weber tallied 12. Mahoney and Rusher stuffed four shots each at the net.

Facing the reigning C-1 state runner-up with an inexperienced team, Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said she was proud of the team's effort.

"I thought our serve and receive performance was decent, as well as our defensive effort," Tooley said. "Our offense was a bit inconsistent at times and just some general self-imposed errors kept us 3-4 points behind and always playing catch up in the first two sets, which is tough against a quality opponent."

In the first set, the Stars and Shamrocks traded points before Kearney Catholic went on a 9-3 run to close out the first set win. The Stars jumped out to an early four-point lead in the second. Scotus stayed within reach, before Kearney Catholic pulled away for a 25-17 win.

The Shamrocks began the third set reinvigorated to dominate the third set. After it was tied 3-3, they outscored Kearney Catholic 18-6 to take a 21-9 lead. Scotus fended off a late Stars rally for a six-point win in set three.

In a back-and-forth fourth set, the teams were squared at 8-8. Kearney Catholic went on a 6-0 before Scotus responded with a 9-2 run to lead 17-16. However, the Stars matched Scotus with a 9-2 run of their own to win the set 25-19 and seal the match win.

"I was proud of our attitude and effort in the third where we had them on the run early and held them off in the end," Tooley said. "We were competitive through the fourth set and then it kind of slipped away from us at the end."

Scotus will compete in Saturday's Plainview quad before another conference road game at Omaha Concordia Tuesday night.

"With a lot of youth and most of these gals getting their first shot at varsity competition on the varsity court, I really believe that this team is going to just keep getting better as they gain experience," Tooley said.