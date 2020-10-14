Shamrocks fade in loss to Crusaders

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball won the second set against C-1 No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday at home but struggled to keep up with the Crusaders' size in a 25-18, 17-25, 25-13, 25-15 GICC win.

The Crusaders feature a roster with three players 6-feet or taller and another at 5-11. Without one of their main attackers, and inexperienced among players that could match that height, the Shamrocks gave up 51 total kills, .344 hitting and suffered eight stuff blocks.

Yet, regardless the disparity at the net, coach Janet Tooley was impressed by her team's resolve. Though it was difficult to find holes in the GICC block and several shots were sent right back where they came from, Tooley said her team stuck with it and never waivered.

"I was pretty happy with our play. They've got one small block at 5-9. There's one 5-11, and everybody else is 6-foot or bigger. So, when you give up that height across the net, you've got to play a perfect match," Tooley said. "Against a team like that, that right now is also hitting on all cylinders, that's a pretty tough ask."

Scotus hung around in the first set until a 13-13 tie turned into a 17-13 GICC lead. A passing error made it 21-17 and forced a Scotus timeout. The Crusaders closed it out with four of the next five points.