Shamrocks fifth at Centennial tourney

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball had an opportunity to play for the Centennial Conference championship on Saturday in Grand Island but dropped the first two matches of the day before settling for fifth in a final-match win.
The Shamrocks put themselves in a position to challenge for the top of the league with two wins Thursday. But a slow start against Fremont Bergan, a bugaboo for the team all season, ruined hopes of advancing to the title match.
Scotus then took a set off No. 4 Kearney Catholic but lost in three. SCC won its fifth-place tilt against Hastings Saint Cecilia in straight sets.
Full Saturday results included Bergan over Scotus 25-10, 25-13, Kearney Catholic over Scotus 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 and Scotus defeating Saint Cecilia 25-23, 27-25.
"I'm not taking anything away from Bergan, but we pretty much handed the match to them. We missed four or five of our first seven serves, gave up an attack error and serve receive error. They're a good enough team that if you give them momentum they'll use it," coach Janet Tooley said. "I was proud of the way we regrouped against Kearney Catholic, taking a set off them."
Bergan gradually pulled way early in the first set, winning seven of the first 10 points and building leads of 8-4 and 12-6. The Knights won eight of 12 at that point and essentially put the set away with a 20-8 advantage. Scotus had an 8-7 lead in the second then lost the next 13 straight rallies and again trailed 20-8.
Kearney Catholic led 6-3 in the first set of the second match then won 10 of the next 12 and had a 16-8 advantage that became a first-set win. Scotus finally started well in the second set and made enough plays down the stretch. The Shamrocks led 6-2 and maintained a two-point cushion until ties at 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17. Scotus won four of the next six then served out the win at 21-19.
It was a 5-5 tie in the third when the Stars scored on 10 of the next 14 rallies and led 15-9.
SCC led Saint Cecilia 22-16 in the first set of the fifth-place match then had to hold on for the win when the Bluehawks won four straight down 24-19. Scotus trailed the second set 20-17 and faced a match point at 24-22 before winning five of the next six.
Combined stat leaders for the five matches in the tournament included Tanley Miller and Grace Mustard with 28 kills apiece, Kamryn Chohon setting up 69 assists, Kate Maguire with 54 digs and Miller, Maguire and Chohon with three aces each.
Kearney Catholic went on to take the conference title over GICC in three sets, winning the first and third. GICC will be at the Dowd Activity Center Tuesday to square off with Scotus.
"I hope we'll be respectful. But, to be honest, we could have trouble scoring double digits against them. They could shut us down because of their size in the middle," Tooley said. "As far as stringing things together, when you're our size, you just don't have room for error."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!