Shamrocks fifth at Centennial tourney

Kearney Catholic led 6-3 in the first set of the second match then won 10 of the next 12 and had a 16-8 advantage that became a first-set win. Scotus finally started well in the second set and made enough plays down the stretch. The Shamrocks led 6-2 and maintained a two-point cushion until ties at 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17. Scotus won four of the next six then served out the win at 21-19.

It was a 5-5 tie in the third when the Stars scored on 10 of the next 14 rallies and led 15-9.

SCC led Saint Cecilia 22-16 in the first set of the fifth-place match then had to hold on for the win when the Bluehawks won four straight down 24-19. Scotus trailed the second set 20-17 and faced a match point at 24-22 before winning five of the next six.

Combined stat leaders for the five matches in the tournament included Tanley Miller and Grace Mustard with 28 kills apiece, Kamryn Chohon setting up 69 assists, Kate Maguire with 54 digs and Miller, Maguire and Chohon with three aces each.

Kearney Catholic went on to take the conference title over GICC in three sets, winning the first and third. GICC will be at the Dowd Activity Center Tuesday to square off with Scotus.