Shamrocks find consistency, move on in four over David City

Scotus volleyball, first set notwithstanding, played perhaps its most consistent match of the year and advanced to Tuesday's subdistrict final in a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 victory over David City on Monday night.
A stretch of mistakes in the first with the set tied 14-14 allowed the Scouts to take an early lead. But Scotus built massive advantages the next three and ended what had been a historic season for the opponents.
David City came in with its first winning season in the past five years, most victories in 12 and with seven straight wins that included a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament championship.
But after the Scouts found their rhythm in the first set, the Shamrock serve took David City out of system the rest of the night.
"I don't think I can point out one player. It was really a team effort, and that's what we're going to have to have from here on out," coach Janet Tooley said. "Like I've told the girls, we're kind of playing old school volleyball. We've got to win tomorrow night to still get to play on Saturday. That's kind of the way it was in the old days, and I'm old, so I've been through that."
Scotus had won four of nine five-set matches before Monday night, but outside of the second match of the year had rarely dominated in any of the four wins.
That wasn't the case against David City. Though the Scouts turned an 14-14 first set into a 19-15 lead thanks to a Scotus serving error and two Shamrock attacking errors, Tooley was pleased with the execution. Afterward she described that min stretch as a missed opportunity on shots that went out of bounds. David City built the advantage to 22-16 and won three of the final seven points to take a 1-0 lead.
Scotus answered with a 10-3 lead in the second on the way to tying the match, a 17-9 gap that turned into a 2-1 advantage and a 14-5 start to the third that made it three sets in a row and a 3-1 win.
Support Local Journalism
Not known for putting together long scoring runs, Scotus won eight straight points in the second, eight of nine in the third and twice had five-point runs in the fourth. The runs were in large part built at the serving line.
Tanley Miller had two aces during her eight straight serves in the second, Libbie Brezenski had two during five straight points in the third and had two more again on five consecutive rally winners in the third.
Scotus finished the night with 16 aces including five for Brezenski, four for Miller and two each for Audrey Sprunk, Grace Mustard and Kamryn Chohon.
"That's one of those things where confidence breeds confidence. When you're down four or five, it's tough to do that. I think any coach will tell you it's easier to do that when you're up for or five," Tooley said. "We are a good serving team, but our matches have been tough enough that it's hard for us to go back there and rip it, even though that's what we're trying to do."
The confidence to let it fly came after the 10-3 start in the second thanks to a block by Hailey Steffensmeier, kills by Kamryn Chohon, Grace Mustard and Miller and aces by Miller, Sprunk and Mustard.
Scotus trailed the second 7-4 then won five straight on three David City attacking errors, a Chohon kill and Miller kill. Brezenksi made it 13-8 with back-to-back aces.
The 'Rocks jumped out to a 10-2 advantage in the third with a Miller ace, two Chohon kills, two Mustard kills, a Chloe Walker kill, two calls on the Scouts for two hits and two Scout hitting errors.
"Props to Scotus, they served tough; they served tough all night," David City coach Tali Reeves said. "We couldn't get in system because they were serving tough, and they were getting a touch on everything. When we had a chance we didn't put the ball away."
Scotus ended the season 11-12, with three straight losses and defeats in five of six. It's the first time in at least more than 35 years the Shamrocks had a losing record at the start of the postseason.
Monday provides some confidence that SCC's best days are still ahead. Scotus certainly hopes so. Tuesday's subdistrict final is a rematch with No. 5 Lakeview. The rival Lady Knights are 2-0 against the Shamrocks this season.
"Before the game, I took everyone in the locker room and I said, 'Let's calm down. We need to play with a lot of energy, and we need to have fun; forget about the scoreboard and just play our hearts out,'" Chohon said. "We have been practicing so well, and we were just trying to carry practice over to the court; because that's what you've got to do to win."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!