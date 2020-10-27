Shamrocks find consistency, move on in four over David City

Scotus volleyball, first set notwithstanding, played perhaps its most consistent match of the year and advanced to Tuesday's subdistrict final in a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 victory over David City on Monday night.

A stretch of mistakes in the first with the set tied 14-14 allowed the Scouts to take an early lead. But Scotus built massive advantages the next three and ended what had been a historic season for the opponents.

David City came in with its first winning season in the past five years, most victories in 12 and with seven straight wins that included a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament championship.

But after the Scouts found their rhythm in the first set, the Shamrock serve took David City out of system the rest of the night.

"I don't think I can point out one player. It was really a team effort, and that's what we're going to have to have from here on out," coach Janet Tooley said. "Like I've told the girls, we're kind of playing old school volleyball. We've got to win tomorrow night to still get to play on Saturday. That's kind of the way it was in the old days, and I'm old, so I've been through that."

Scotus had won four of nine five-set matches before Monday night, but outside of the second match of the year had rarely dominated in any of the four wins.