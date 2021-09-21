Shamrocks finding consistency that wasn't there last fall

In the long run, the difficulties of last year may prove to be a blessing in disguise.

"We're in a unique season this year. We have six seniors that went through the ups and downs of last year, and the unpredictables. Once again, we were never disappointed in effort despite lineup changes," Tooley said before the season. "... We were hoping for improvement throughout the year but were always changing things up. In volleyball, that's a really big deal. This year, we're in a unique situation where, regardless of which rotation we start in, all six seniors can start. That's unusual but it's also been a real plus."

Part of the interchangeability has to do with how the six seniors have grown into their spots on the court. Although it might seem like it, there was no grand plan to develop them all at the six different positions and arrive at this point in 2021. It's mostly been luck that the roster includes veterans at setter, libero, defensive specialist, outside hitter, right side hitter and middle blocker.

But while the different shapes, sizes and experiences of the six seniors contributed to their positional development, so too did the trying times of 2020.