Shamrocks fought hard in loss to second-ranked Crusaders

Scotus Central Catholic continued its gauntlet facing some of the top teams in the state as it hosted No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night.

The Shamrocks lost in straight sets 12-25, 19-25, 10-25 to fall to 13-14 this season. Meah Sackett recorded a team-high six kills. Hailey Steffensmeier and Joanna Rusher combined for 10 kills and four blocks that resulted in points.

On the outside, Ashlee Leffers posted four kills and one block that led to a Scotus point. Kensey Micek ended the night with two kills.

"We knew we couldn't match up with them size wise or experience wise. Our goal tonight was to do a better job of keeping track where they were on the other side of the net," Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. "We knew the sidelines would be suspect and we did get some kills there. We weren't going to be able to run just on the pin and out of the middle to even have a chance. I thought we did do a better job of that."

The Crusaders finished the match with 37 kills and a .225 hit percentage. Seniors Lucy Ghaifan and Madelyn Weyers spearheaded the GICC attack with 14 and six kills, respectively. Ghaifan stuffed five Shamrock shots at the net.

Defensively, GICC dug 79 balls with junior Tristyn Hedman tallying 27 digs. Gracie Woods and Carolyn Maser dug 12 and 10 balls, respectively. Maser also recorded 29 assists.

"I thought we competed well the entire match, but when they can hit over your block, it's kind of a shooting gallery for your back row. I thought we did a really nice job on defense. I thought our energy was better. That was our goal," Tooley said. "We knew this team would be fast and big. Probably the fastest and biggest team that we're going to see here for the remainder of the season. We just really want to continue with each match improve. We're not hanging our heads. We're not giving up on our season."

Tuesday's defeat was Scotus' eighth in the last 10 matches. Of the eight losses, six have come against ranked opponents. Tooley said the morale is still high because there's still two more weeks left in the season.

"You can look at the power points and all that, yet at the same point, if you want to be playing your best at the end of the year, you got to play the best teams during the year. With our schedule, we have no other choice," Tooley said. "With two weeks left in the season, that's got to a main focus is no longer looking at ourselves as a young team, but looking at ourselves. It's time to buckle down and get some of these things corrected. The girls are focusing on that. I think they believe they can do that."

The Shamrocks were coming off a sixth-place finish in the Centennial Conference Tournament. They lost to undefeated and Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 9 Kearney Catholic and Wahoo Neumann. They earned wins Thursday against D-1 No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia and Saturday versus Lincoln Christian.

"I was disappointed in the Kearney Catholic and Neumann matches. Number one, Kearney Catholic was not at the top of their game. They got some height and they got some experience. Those are matches you can't let go and I think we kind of let that one go," Tooley said. "Against Neumann, we played them 20-20, 21-21 and four ball handling errors and that's just stuff with rally scoring that you can't just give away points."

Scotus will get a third crack at Wahoo Neumann Thursday in its final home game of the season. The Shamrocks lost twice to the Cavaliers, a three-set defeat in the Shamrock Invite on Sept. 3 and in Saturday's conference tournament fifth-place match. Neumann won the match Saturday 25-19 and 25-22.

"We play them on our home court again. I think we're better. I think we've learned something, even since Saturday. I think we learned something (tonight). I think the girls found good things (tonight) and that's what you got to keep doing," Tooley said. "You got to find what good you're doing. You got to face what you got to get better and work on that and not be in denial about what you're not doing well. You also got to celebrate what you are doing well and that's what we're just trying to focus on."