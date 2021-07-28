Shamrocks hungry for their chance

"We had a nice little visit that she was no longer the junior setter," Tooley said, with a chuckle. "If she wanted to be the senior setter, she needed to step up. She took that to heart, and that's the way it is with all these kids; they know there's other kids knocking on the door."

For some that would sound like a threat. For a large senior class intent on enjoying its time in the spotlight after constant struggles as juniors, there could be some sense of entitlement. Not so, said Tooley.

"Those are about six of the nicest girls you could ever want to be a teammate with. Let's just say, a lot of times maybe they're more positive than I am when I'm making corrections, and that's what you need," she said. "The seniors know, for us to be good, the younger girls need to be good also because our seniors can't do it by themselves."

There are position battles left to be decided, and many of the younger kids may work their way into the lineup for good or off and on, as inexperienced players often do. Regardless of what is and is to come, Tooley and her staff anticipate another enjoyable ride.

Although last year was tough, there was a togetherness in the hardship. Bringing back six who were a part of that and are now the seniors on the team doesn't guarantee a perfect carryover, but Tooley wouldn't expect anything less.

"As long as I've been doing this, every team is special. Some years you have a few issues, but I've seen very little of that. It's a rare feature in our gym," she said. "As a coach, and our coaching staff, we can look forward to having a really fun fall with a competitive group that wants to be successful together that will be super supportive."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

