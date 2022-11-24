Shamrocks lay foundation during challenging season

Scotus Central Catholic showed its youth and inexperience during an inconsistent 15-16 season.

The Shamrocks, navigating a tough schedule and Centennial Conference Tournament, defeated two state qualifiers in Class D-1 Hastings St. Cecilia and D-2 Stuart, and pushed Lakeview to a pair of four-set matches.

"This season, with those frustrations midway through to just kind of hang it up and say let's finish this thing out and see what will happen next year, but fortunately the girls did not do that and we did have enough success in spurts that we can see good things and improvement that was happening," Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. "We couldn't get the positives going consistently going into the right direction."

Hailey Steffensmeier was the only Shamrock who played a large varsity role last season. Faith Weber, the team's senior libero, didn't sport a varsity jersey until the season. Libbie Brezenski saw increase playing time in the back row.

Sophomores Larkyn Mahoney and Meah Sackett stepped into big varsity roles. Mallory Dreesen, who was recovering from a knee injury and sprained her ankle during the season, played despite not feeling 100%.

Joanna Rusher, Ashlee Leffers and Maysa Kuhl provided significant contributions as among five players who played in every match.

"I think with the wins we got at the end of the season, even though they came in spurts, it was enough that even going into subdistricts we still thought if we can get everything put together on that Monday night that we really could have two wins Monday night and get a chance to play on Tuesday night," Tooley said. "We were just in a really tough subdistrict and just didn't quite it getting done."

Weber led the back row for the Shamrocks. The senior was the team's top digger with 373 digs.

"Faith (Weber) was solid all season. She had to earn that spot. She didn't have that spot coming in this summer. She just spent a lot of time in the gym. She was at every open gym, every team camp," Tooley said. "She didn't let stuff bother her. She just played solid, did the best she could. If she was disappointed, it was only disappointed in her error. It was never someone else's fault. She played her heart out."

Brezenski was second on the team with 235. Kuhl played numerous roles recording 316 assists, 183 digs, 36 kills and 22 aces. Steffensmeier finished third on the team with 125 kills and 28 blocks. Ashley Hoffman battled through injuries and finished the season with 149 digs and 21 aces.

Scotus will return five of its top six kills leaders in Rusher (181), Mahoney (132), Sackett (114), Leffers (89) and Dreesen (65). Sackett and Rusher were also the Shamrocks' two best servers with 30 and 27 aces, respectively.

"It's exciting just because of that experience. They know what to expect. Some of them are going to be playing offseason ball, which I think will help them," Tooley said. "The fact that they are finding some time to play some offseason volleyball is certainly going to help us. Just another season of competition is just going to help them mature and they'll be that much tougher on the volleyball court next season."

Tooley said Sackett was the lone Shamrock to play all six rotations this season. The sophomore dug 229 balls and recorded 298 assists. The player, she said, they'll look to lean on is Rusher, who will be a senior next season.

"She's (Rusher) really going to have to make a step. She's really going to have to be that player that can put away a ball when we need it or can get us a side out off a serve receive," Tooley said. "That was one thing we struggled a little bit with our inexperience was just hitting efficiency. We can keep rallies going, but we just couldn't finish it. A lot of times that's what it came down to."

Tooley said she hopes the growing pains the team endured this season will pay dividends with a big nucleus returning next year. She added it allow them to implement more advanced things with the players comfortable in the system.

"We got a super competitive group of freshmen coming in that'll be sophomores in that top gym next year. We've got some sophomores next year that may find themselves in the hunt for varsity jerseys," Tooley said. "When you're that competitive sophomore through juniors and seniors and those juniors and seniors having the experience coming back, it should be a fun season we hope."