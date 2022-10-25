Shamrocks left it all on the floor in subdistrict defeat at Lakeview

Scotus Central Catholic opened postseason play Monday in the Class C1-7 subdistrict tournament at Lakeview.

As the No. 4 seed, the Shamrocks needed to defeat Central City in the first round to advance to the semifinals to face the Lady Vikes. They took care of business, sweeping the Bison 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.

Scotus fell behind 2-0 to Lakeview, but battled back to capture the third set behind big performances from Larkyn Mahoney and Meah Sackett.

In the fourth set, with momentum shifting to the Shamrocks, an injury to libero Faith Weber and a couple of calls that went against Scotus flipped the match back into Lakeview's favor.

The Lady Vikes claimed victory in four sets 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 to end Scotus' season.

"I thought we gave it our all. I thought we played hard. Once again, I feel bad for this group of gals. It just seems like we've adversity after adversity to overcome between illness and injury," Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. "(Tonight), I thought we had them on their heels in the fourth set and then Faith (Weber) down and hits her head. When your libero is out in a situation like that, that's a really big deal. Not disappointed in our effort at all."

Sackett led the Shamrocks attack with 13 kills and one service ace. Mahoney and Ashlee Leffers finished the night with 10 kills each.

Mahoney and Joanna Rusher stuffed two shots at the net for points and Hailey Steffensmeier blocked one shot for a point.

The Shamrocks, already trailing 2-0 in the match, trailed 12-5 in set three when Tooley called a timeout. Mahoney put the team on her back with four consecutive kills followed by kills from Sackett and Leffers to tie it 13-13.

Scotus took a 17-14 lead on two Lakeview attack errors and a Leffers kill. The third set was tied 21-21, but the Shamrocks close it out on two kills from Sackett, one from Mahoney and one from Leffers, the set-clinching point.

"They (Mahoney and Sackett) were finding their shots. In the first two sets, we really weren't using the scout very well. In that third and fourth set, the spots that we said were open, they were hitting and just kind of got on fire," Tooley said. "That's the crazy thing about momentum in volleyball. One or two kills can turn into three or four. They just kind of stepped up their game (tonight) with both of them being sophomores, there's a lot to look forward to with them on the court for another two years."

The fourth set was even at 9-9 with an Autumn Gibbs ace putting the Lady Vikes ahead. That's when Weber suffered a head injury. She didn't return to the match.

The Lady Vikes pulled ahead 20-13. Scotus scored three straight points on kills from Sackett and Leffers and a Lady Vike attack error. It was the closest it got as Lakeview scored five of the final six points to end the match.

"It would've been really easy after that second set (tonight) to shut it down and say, 'Hey, we just can't catch a break here,'" Tooley said. "They didn't do that. It's just unfortunate that a couple bad breaks ended the season because we certainly had our share of those this year."

Scotus finished the season 15-16. It was a rollercoaster season for the Shamrocks as they battled inexperience, injuries and illness. Before the season, Steffensmeier was the lone Shamrock with a lot of varsity playing time.

"It was an up-and-down season. Some of that, to no fault of their own, we just weren't that deep with experience," Tooley said. "It seemed like we got one player back and then somebody else was hurt or we would have somebody sick for a big-time Saturday tournament and we would have somebody else playing in that position. We did have to overcome a lot of adversity, but we definitely we're better at the end of the season than we were at the beginning of the season."

Five seniors played their final high school matches in Steffensmeier, Ashley Hoffman, Weber, Libbie Brezenski and Maysa Kuhl.

"This group of seniors was a unique group. The steps they made from their junior to senior year. I really wished they had one more year left because with that group of seniors ahead them, they had to wait their turn a little bit," Tooley said. "I thought under those circumstances as seniors, they did a nice job. To really expect them to step in, all five if them and do what they did with as little varsity experience as they had, they did step in and did a lot of good things for us."

Looking ahead, Tooley said there's been talk among the returning players about playing volleyball more in the summer. The Shamrocks will return a handful of players who played a lot in Kensey Micek, Mahoney, Sackett, Leffers, Rusher and Mallory Dreesen.

"We really do have a nice freshmen class, got a solid sophomore class with three sophomores out there already in primary positions this year and we really got some feisty freshmen who are going to be fun to move up to that varsity net next year," Tooley said. "We've got a nice nucleus of juniors and sophomores that saw a lot of time this year that I anticipate are only going to get better. This freshmen class as sophomores are going to keep the pressure on them to keep getting better also. Our gym is probably going to be tougher next year than what it was this year and I thought we had a very competitive gym this year."