Shamrocks see untapped potential following loss to Lakeview

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball battled all match Tuesday at No. 9 Lakeview, but early deficits proved to be too much to overcome in a 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 19-25 defeat.

The Shamrocks trailed by at least four points in all four sets, coming back only in the third set.

“The match was what I expected. We knew what they were going to do. (Lakeview middle Josie) Bentz was their go-to and I thought we actually did a really good job on her,” Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. “They did not do anything we didn’t expect them to do. Passing broke down a couple times (tonight). We can serve tougher.”

Joanna Rusher led the Shamrocks with nine kills and three blocks. Mallory Dreesen recorded eight kills and Ashlee Leffers ended the night with four kills.

In the fourth set as Lakeview was on a 4-0 run, Rusher went on a personal 5-0 run thanks to three blocks and two kills. Tooley said they have to find ways to get the ball to Rusher in different locations on the floor.

“She’s (Rusher) been a real go-to for us in the middle. They run that one and three so quick and we were prepared for that, yet it’s still hard to practice that,” Tooley said. “She had the block lined up. Josie (Bentz) swings hard enough that if you don’t have that turned in, she’s going to use you and we knew that might happen occasionally, but overall I thought she really did a good job in the middle.”

Dreesen recorded eight kills in just her fifth match of the season. She missed the start of the season recovering from a knee injury. Tooley said Dreesen also sprained her ankle, which delayed her return by two weeks.

“Mallory (Dreesen) is still finding herself,” she said. “She just needs to get her confidence. She’s a step slow. She’s coming.”

Meah Sackett ended the night with 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Maysa Kuhl assisted 12 kills and dug nine balls. Faith Weber posted the most digs on the team with 17.

In a highly competitive first set, Scotus and Lakeview tied each other 10 times with the last one coming at 24-24. The Lady Vikes won the set on an Ava Tessendorf kill and a shot that went long.

The Shamrocks trailed 11-7 early in the set and came back to tie the set at 14-14 on a Dreesen kill. They took a 19-16 lead on two Lady Vikes attack errors and one service error.

In set two, Scotus and Lakeview traded points as it was tied 14-14. The Lady Vikes pulled away due to an 8-1 run to win the set 25-20.

It was an uphill climb for the Shamrocks in set three trailing 18-13, but they turned it around in a flash winning it 25-20. During their 12-2 run, the Shamrocks recorded four kills, three blocks, two aces and took advantage of three Lakeview errors.

During that flurry, Larkyn Mahoney spiked two kills, Hailey Steffensmeier posted one kill and one block, Rusher stuffed one shot and Sackett and Libbie Brezenski served one ace.

In the fourth set, Scotus led 7-5 before Lakeview went on an 8-2 run. Rusher’s 5-0 run cut the Lady Vikes deficit to 15-12. The Shamrocks trailed 20-18, but Lakeview closed it out on a 5-1 run.

Tooley said matches like this one Tuesday night is great in preparation for the second half of the season.

“I’m pleased with the effort. We needed to do a better job of running our game plan, especially early on,” Tooley said. “I was really proud of the way we came back in the third set and we had the opportunity to win the fourth set.”

At certain points of the match, the Shamrocks had three sophomores on the court. Tooley said the inexperienced varsity players are still adjusting to the speed of the game and she knows that they’ll continue to get better.

“I don’t know what our record is going to be,” Tooley said. “We’re not really worried about that just as much as we are playing our best volleyball and getting better every week.”

The Shamrocks dropped to 11-7 on the season. They’ll compete in Saturday’s Columbus Classic against Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic and Class B No. 4 Bennington. Tooley said she’s hopeful about the team’s prospects as they continue to gain experience.

“We’re not to the point where it’s like I don’t really know what more this attacker can do or I really don’t know what more this setter can do. They’ve kind of maxed out their athletic ability,” Tooley said. “This group has certainly not done that. We’ve got a ton of growth athletically in the next five weeks as well as just that volleyball IQ. That part of it is exciting.”