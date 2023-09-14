Scotus Central Catholic snapped its three-game losing streak Tuesday with a sweep of its Centennial Conference rivals Aquinas Catholic.

The Shamrocks controlled all three sets, finishing the match with 40 kills and 11 aces in a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-17 sweep.

"I just thought it was really," Scotus senior Kensey McKay said. "We're working on consistency, so we can just continue to fight to bring up our record and get back to where we really think we should be. I just think we all played good (tonight) and that was the difference."

The game was dictated by the serve of Scotus. Kensey McKay served a team-high six aces. Larkyn Mahoney produced two aces and Kayla Hoffman and Mallory Dreesen finished with one each.

The 11 aces served Tuesday were the second-most in a match this season.

"The only areas we're really beating the other teams in, even in the losses, is serve and serve receive. We know we're a good team in those two areas and yet those stats were still tighter than what I felt they should be," Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said. "(Tonight) that obviously improved because Aquinas is not a bad passing team. I thought we controlled the serve a little bit. We hit zones better. We definitely received better."

McKay entered Tuesday with just nine aces for the season. After six against the Monarchs, she moves to just one ace behind senior Joanna Rusher for the team lead.

"I just felt hitting zones was important," McKay said. "Zones that coach Tooley was talking and just being consistent with that, picking on passers and that was the reason why I got that many aces."

Along with her play behind the line, McKay plays the role as libero for the Shamrocks. She moved to the back row this season after starting as an outside hitter last year.

"I just think I had a lot of good role models in the past, Kate Maguire and Faith Weber last year. They were both amazing and I've just been learning from both of them to fill the role," McKay said. "Just staying on my toes and picking up those short tips have been a really good improvement for me because last year I didn't play a lot of back row."

Tooley praised the way McKay has manned the defense. McKay's 108 digs entering the Aquinas match led the team.

"She (McKay) really had a great match. We kind of changed things up. We had her playing center back and now we've moved her to the outside. She's played left side last year, but at the same point she really found her groove," Tooley said. "Simply by their discipline and being where they needed to be to read defense, it just made those plays so much easier for me. Even the tough plays, tips over the block, she was just getting her hand on everything and keeping plays alive. She just has to continue doing that."

The Shamrocks spiked a season-high 40 kills versus Aquinas. Rusher and Mahoney recorded eight kills each, Meah Sackett and Ashlee Leffers tallied seven kills and Mallory Dreesen posted five kills.

Hoffman served as the primary setter on Tuesday. The sophomore tallied 79 assists entering Tuesday. Tooley said she was crucial to the team's success in the attack.

"Even this weekend, she (Hoffman) played solid even in our losses. She is getting more comfortable," Tooley said. "She has some defensive things she needs to work on, but at the same point she's doing a better job of making setting decisions and just delivering the ball where the attackers need. If she's out of system, at least bettering the sets so the attacker has the opportunity to keep us alive for the next play."

Scotus won its first best-of-five match of the season in its third attempt to improve to 3-7. The Shamrocks have played seven tournament games with six of them going the distance.

McKay said the team has done a good job of not letting the record weigh them down.

"The key difference is just team work and sticking together because it's not just one of us that wins the games, it's all of us," McKay said. "Making sure we all know that we all have our own responsibilities on the court and that's how we even up that pressure to keep raising our record."

The Shamrocks will compete in their third tournament on Saturday at the Fairbury Invite. They'll play the Jeffs in a rematch from last Thursday along with Holdrege and Tri County.

"Really has been a scratcher-head start to the season, but they're still working hard. They're being very receptive to things we're trying to change," Tooley said. "They know we still have a lot to get better at. If you're coaching a 3-7 team with that attitude, we're just going to keep digging in there and seeing where we end up."