Shamrocks struggle in disappointing Columbus Classic

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball dropped all three matches in Saturday's Columbus Classic. It lost to Class D-1 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic, Class B No. 4 Bennington and Beatrice in straight sets.

Norfolk Catholic won 25-22 and 25-14 behind 25 kills, including 13 from senior Channatee Robles. Ashlee Leffers produced four kills as the Shamrocks ended the first match of pool play with 14 kills.

Meah Sackett led the defensive efforts with 12 digs. Faith Weber dug nine balls and Libbie Brezenski produced seven digs.

In the final match of pool play, the Badgers won 25-15 and 25-10 as Bennington won the attack battle with 28 kills compared to Scotus' six.

Rusher comprised half of the SCC's kills. Mallory Dreesen and Sackett combined for the other three kills. Weber recorded nine digs and Kensey Micek was second on the team with four.

Scotus squared off against Beatrice in the fifth-place match. The Lady Orange emerged victorious 25-22 and 25-17.

The first set was tied 12-12 and Scotus trailed by just one point at 16-15, before the Lady Orange pulled away. Beatrice spiked three kills and and took advantage of two Shamrock errors to lead 21-16, precipitating a Scotus timeout.

After back-to-back Brezenski aces, a kill from Rusher and a Beatrice violation, the Shamrocks cut the deficit to 23-22. Beatrice spiked two straight kills squeak out the first set 25-22.

In set two, Scotus fell into an 8-2 hole. It proved to be too big of a deficit to overcome as the closest it got was 16-12. The Lady Orange spiked 13 of their 25 kills in the second set to leave Columbus with a win.

Rusher and Leffers tallied four kills each. Hailey Steffensmeier recorded three kills. Brezenski served three aces and Weber tallied two along with a team-high 10 digs.

Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said there's been a lot of distractions with it being homecoming weekend. However, she said if they would've came out and played like they did on Sept. 27 at Lakeview, Tooley said they should have gone at least 2-1.

"I wasn't real happy with our practice intensity the last couple days. I think we're working on the things we need to work on, but this group just has to focus," Tooley said. "This group, they have to focus on every rep. At this point, they just haven't developed the discipline yet to do that. Still have the potential to get better in three weeks."

The Shamrocks fell to 11-10. They'll compete in the two-day Centennial Conference Tournament starting Thursday against C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and D-1 No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia at Lincoln Lutheran.

"Everything we did wrong (today) is things we've been kind of working on the entire season. I think that's what's most disappointing (today). We play all top-10 teams from here out, including this tournament," Tooley said. "You can't miss serves and you can't just let balls drop and you can't have the other team give you free balls and not be back in system and answer that with a combo. Continuing forward, we've got to practice the same things that we've been practicing since August and hope that it clicks."