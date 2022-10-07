Shamrocks upset St. Cecilia, Lady Vikes sweep Crete

Scotus Central Catholic snapped its five-game losing streak in Thursday's Centennial Conference Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran.

After falling in straight sets 25-9 and 25-15 to the undefeated Warriors, the Shamrocks defeated Class D-1 No. 6 Hastings Saint Cecilia 25-23 and 25-20.

Scotus will compete in the final day of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Saturday at Aquinas Catholic in David City. It'll take on ninth-ranked Kearney Catholic at noon and Lincoln Christian at 2 p.m. The placement matches will begin at 3 p.m.

Lakeview def. Crete 25-18, 25-18, 25-12: Josie Bentz's dozen kills, two service aces and seven digs led the Lady Vikes to a straight-set win over Crete.

Lakeview finished the match with 26 kills with 13 coming in the first set. Ava Tessendorf and Kiara Kula posted four kills each as Elly Luchsinger tallied 22 assists.

Autumn Gibbs dug 15 balls to lead the Lady Vikes. They ended the match with 40 digs as Tessendorf joined Bentz with seven digs. Chevelle Thomson stuffed five balls at the net.

The 10th-ranked Lady Vikes improved to 15-6 and will take the floor next Tuesday at Norfolk Lutheran.

Lincoln Southeast def. Columbus 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21: After winning the first set against Lincoln Southeast, the Discoverers suffered three straight set defeats for the their first loss since Sept. 24.

Columbus spiked 51 kills with a .266 hit percentage. Ellie Thompson posted 15 kills to lead the team. Addi Johnson and Ayla Jansen spiked 14 and 10 kills, respectively, on the outside. Jess Larson assisted 41 kills.

Carly Gaedeke's 16 digs was the most on the team. Olivya Thege ended the night with 10 digs. Lauryn Nitz dug eight balls as Thompson blocked four shots.

The Discoverers dropped to 16-10 and they'll return home to host Lincoln High Tuesday.