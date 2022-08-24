Shamrocks volleyball enter new season in rebuilding mode

The Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks volleyball team enter the fall looking to replace six seniors who all started at various points throughout last season.

After paying their dues on JV, Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley is excited to see a lot of players get their chance to start and impact and the varsity team.

"We always really try and stress in our gym how important that JV net is because the varsity side is only as good as those JVs," Tooley said. "We've got some younger kids coming in also that will be nice as far as being able to push the top group also, so I look forward to just the competitiveness."

The Shamrocks graduated nearly half of its kills last year, including three of its top four killers. Chloe Walker led them with 317 kills while Berlin Kluever and Grace Mustard posted 87 and 57, respectively.

The biggest lost of production is defensively where it graduated 69% of its digs. Kate Maguire's 575 digs led the way as the top five players in that category all graduated.

"Kate Maguire broke every school libero record we had, so these gals stepping in and some of the defensive spots have big shoes to fill and I feel good about their chances of doing that," Tooley said.

Over the summer, Scotus participated in camps at Wayne State and Creighton. While it didn't have the entire team together, Tooley said it was a good summer. Some players played out of position, but senior Ashley Hoffman said that experience will be helpful during the season.

"We can all play different positions. We've all played different places, so kind of helps a lot," Hoffman said. "If she (Tooley) needed us to step up and do a different position, most of us can do that."

Hoffman, Faith Weber and Libbie Brezenski will help fill some of the holes after playing on JV last year. Brezenski said it's surreal to be stepping into the spotlight this year.

"I think it's exciting because when you're a little girl, you just look up to all these big girls and now we're the big girls now," Brezenski said.

Brezenski is penciled in to step into the libero role after playing that position on JV. Hoffman will play as a defensive specialist while also seeing some time as an outside. Hoffman's versatility will allow her to play in a variety of positions on the court.

"Libbie (Brezenski) suited up for varsity and got into varsity matches in DS position next to Kate (Maguire), so she's kind of got the idea as to how that's going to go," Tooley said. "Faith (Weber) has a great arm swing. Ashley (Hoffman) can swing from both the left and right side or DS for us."

A key returner for the Shamrocks is middle Hailey Steffensmeier. The senior was second with 162 kills and posted the best hit percentage.

"She's (Steffensmeier) the one that had the most time on the court coming back as far as the seniors go," Tooley said. "I've told her I don't need you to do anything more than you're capable of doing. Just go out and play solid ball."

The young Shamrocks will embark on a tough schedule beginning Thursday against Class C-1 state runner-up Kearney Catholic. Because it plays in the Centennial Conference, Scotus could face reigning C-1 state champions Lincoln Lutheran, Kearney Catholic, C-1 third-place Lakeview and C-1 fourth-place Grand Island Central Catholic multiple times in various tournaments during the season.

"Regular season, our record doesn't matter as much. We hope it's a winning record, but it's what matters when it's the postseason," Brezenski said. "We know that the regular season is going to build up to the postseason and it's going to help us a lot."

With the tough competition, Tooley said a major focus early in the season will be the team's mental strength. Weber said that was on display at the Creighton camp going up against top teams in Class A and B.

"That's one thing we will have to really focus on with this group is having that short-term memory. That play is over, good, bad or otherwise, that play is over and we got to move on to the next one," Tooley said. "We've really tried to work on that as far as having that open mind that this isn't the end of the world. We lost a point. It's just a piece of the puzzle we've got to solve and move on to the next one.

"A huge part of our successes this season if we realize it will be whether or not we can have a mental attitude utilizing that thought process."

Tooley said it's going take nine to 10 players producing some nights this season. The Shamrocks hope that leads to a winning record and their first state appearance since 2018.

"You always want a winning record. You shouldn't just always count wins and losses, but yet that's something I would shortchange these girls if I didn't have those expectations for them. I think that would be a shortchange on them," Tooley said. "We've always said in our program if you're afraid to talk about the state tournament, you're never going to make the state tournament. We've talked about that. I think that's our goal."