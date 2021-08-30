Shamrocks wake up, sweep through Plainview tourney

Eventually, after shaking off some cobwebs, Scotus rose to the challenge.

The Shamrocks held the Broncos to .088 hitting in the first match and gradually improved the offense the rest of the way. Grace Mustard had nine kills in the opener and hit .368. Audrey Sprunk set up nine assists, and Kate Maguire had two aces.

It was back-and-forth to start before Scotus found its bearings and began to go on more extended scoring runs.

"It wasn't that we weren't going to the right spots or doing the right things; we were just going about 70% speed," Tooley said.

Against Plainview, the Pirates never sustained much of an attack and gave the Shamrocks a chance to work on transition. Chloe Walker led with six kills while Hailey Steffensmeier (four) and Berlin Kluever (three) combined to hit .500 in the middle. Scotus only committed five hitting errors by its primary attackers all match.

Boyd County hung around better in the first set but couldn't keep up that pace. Walker had the top hitting performance of any of the three matches, sending 13 shots to the floor on .379 attacking. Audrey Sprunk had 15 assists for the second straight match and Kate Maguire had the high for the day with 13 digs.

"I think we learned a little bit more about ourselves. It was nice to get a bunch more reps. Despite the long week, I think it showed a lot of fortitude on the girls part," Tooley said. "Even when we weren't playing as well as we wanted to it was, 'OK, let's figure this out. What do we need to do?' and that's kind of the attitude this team has to have. It's a problem to be solved, not a problem to panic over."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

