Scotus Central Catholic volleyball hosted its home tournament on Saturday. The Shamrocks battled to the distance in all three matches.

After an opening-round defeat to Pierce, the Shamrocks won their first game of the season coming back from a set down to beat Hartington Cedar Catholic. They ended the tournament with a three-set loss to Lakeview.

“We did play better than we did the first two matches. We made a step. Once again we do a lot of things well. Just inconsistent. I’ve got to give Lakeview credit,” Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. “They changed their game plan, went to short serves and tips and we did not adjust to that. That’s disappointing when we have a lot of juniors and seniors, but we learn from that and move on. It doesn’t get any easier from here. Hopefully, the competition we’re playing right now has us playing as well as we can at the end of the year and we build on this to go towards that.”

Scotus is still looking to put together a complete match. The Shamrocks started the day on the right foot taking the first set 25-21 against Pierce. However, the Bluejays took over for a pair of set wins at 25-12 to claim victory.

In the middle match of the day, the Shamrocks climbed out of a set one defeat 25-19 to push a third set scoring the final six points to win the second set 25-21 thanks to two aces and one kill from junior Meah Sackett and one kill from senior Ashlee Leffers.

After the third set was even at 18-18, Scotus rattled off five consecutive points that included two aces and one kill from senior Joanna Rusher. The Shamrocks clinched victory 25-20 on a kill from junior Adrianna Kush.

In the fifth-place match versus Lakeview, the Shamrocks claimed the opening set 25-23 after leading by as many as seven points.

However, Lakeview dominated set two 25-18 to force a decisive set. The Shamrocks led 14-11, but Lakeview flipped the match ending it on a 14-4 run to earn the win.

Tooley said the consistency and the belief they can do it is the missing pieces right now.

“When we get down, I just feel like we’re going 100 miles per hour. I don’t think we got one donut kill,” Tooley said. “Instead, we got so much adrenaline and we push the ball deep, we push the ball right to the wing defense so when we do have to give a free ball, we don’t make that ball challenging at all for them. That’s something we’re really lacking in.

“We’ve got hitters and I think that’s what’s most frustrating. We are not consistently getting the ball to the hitters that we need to get it to as well as when those hitters get the ball, they’re not always making smart decisions.”

Rusher led the Shamrocks with 22 kills, six blocks and two aces during the tournament. Leffers posted a dozen kills and Sackett recorded 13 kills, four aces and one block.

Dreesen and junior Larkyn Mahoney spiked nine kills each with Mahoney also posting four aces and one block.

“Larkyn (Mahoney) had a great match. Served well. Played nice defense. I think Mallory (Dreesen) had a good match. When we got the ball to Jo (Rusher), they couldn’t stop us. I thought Meah (Sackett) played the net well,” Tooley said. “I thought Larkyn served really well. I think every one of the girls had moments when they were playing lights out. The first 20 points against Lakeview, we played lights out. That’s the best we played. That’s what we look like in practice.”

The Shamrocks fell to 1-4 on the season as they prepare for the two-day Malcolm Invite beginning on Thursday. Scotus will play Fairbury and Elmwood-Murdock on day one before playing three matches on Saturday.

Tooley said there’s still a lot of season ahead of them to get things turned around.

“We got to continue to develop. This is early. You’ve got a lot of opportunities for wins. No this isn’t the way we wanted to start, but four losses can not define the remainder of our season,” Tooley said. “I think we could not get out of that mindset last year. We just kept worrying about that win-loss record and just let that weigh us down rather than just going out and playing each match, each set. Each point has a new opportunity. That’s the attitude we need to have moving forward.

“We’re certainly not the team now that we’ll be at the end of the season, but at the same point, we’re not the same team in matches that we’ve shown we can be. To give ourselves a chance, we got to put that team on the court during matches moving forward.”