Shamrocks win fourth straight at Omaha Concordia

Scotus Central Catholic picked up its fourth straight win Tuesday night, defeating Omaha Concordia in four sets 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15. Maysa Kuhl and Meah Sackett set up the Shamrocks for an improved attacking performance with 52 and 39 set assists, respectively.

Joanna Rusher led the team with 13 kills. Hailey Steffensmeier contributed with nine kills. Ashley Hoffman and Rusher served four aces as Sackett recorded three.

Defensively, Steffensmeier and Sacket stuffed one shot at the net. Libbie Brezenski, Faith Weber and Hoffman recorded double-digit digs. Brezenski led the Shamrocks with 18 digs. Weber tallied 16 digs and Hoffman dug a dozen balls.

"We started off slow, but got things back on track and played well as the match went on. Both struggled with serve and serve receive, which had a negative impact on the flow of the match in general," Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. "For us to be successful moving forward, those are two areas that we can do well, but must improve our consistency in. Overall, I thought our attack has improved since last Thursday at Kearney Catholic and I was pleased with the connections between the setters and attackers."

Concordia finished the match 37 kills, but recorded just .131 hit percentage. The Mustangs committed 12 service errors and 14 receiving errors. Kiley Wilkinson assisted 23 points for Concordia as junior Brooklyn Snyder spiked 11 kills in the match to lead the team.

Snyder dug 20 shots for Concordia as she was one of three players with double-figure digs. The team finished with 58 digs.

For the first time this season, Scotus will take the floor on its home court in Saturday's Shamrock Invite. It'll open play at 9 a.m. against Platteview. Other teams in the field include No. 7 Lakeview, No. 8 Wahoo Neumann, Class D-1 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Pierce and Stanton.