Scotus Central Catholic volleyball completed its team camp on Thursday. The Shamrocks worked on various skills and team principles over the four-day camp.

Shamrocks head coach Janet Tooley said they have 38 players out and she said they've had a few players play club volleyball during the summer.

"We've had a great camp. Last year our camp was later in July and I just felt it kind of put us behind the eight-ball. This is the earliest we've done camp and it's working out about perfect for us," Tooley said. "Getting a lot of the things in so when we do play in league we kind of know what we need to correct or what our goal is to get things done. They're excited to be here and I'm really happy with their effort."

The primary focus has been on ball control. Tooley said she felt that's where the team struggled the most last year as the Shamrocks finished last season 15-16.

"We really need to make a step with that. Last year we struggled with that and that's kind of been a past premier point for Shamrock volleyball was ball control," Tooley said. "I just don't think we got there last year. I think some of that happened in the summer when we just kind of started playing without really having the opportunity to rep and get those expectations and get the technique down and we had a lot of young girls on the court."

Scotus returns the core of its roster after graduating a handful of seniors who saw the court in the regular rotation.

Larkyn Mahoney enters her junior season after spiking 132 kills last fall. She trailed only rising senior Joanna Rusher in that department. The Scotus outside hitter also recorded 29 blocks and 139 digs.

"We're hoping to make it back to Lincoln this year," Mahoney said. "I'm just trying to help my team out the best I can and just trying to be supportive of all my teammates.

Meah Sackett took a big step next season in her first season on varsity. As a sophomore, she split setting duos with graduate Maysa Kuhl recording 298 assists.

On the right side, Sackett recorded 114 kills and 229 digs. Tooley said Sackett is looking to her expand her game this fall.

"Last year, I definitely learned a lot of new stuff. First year on varsity, so it was all learning and getting used to playing on a higher level," Sackett said. "This year I'm working on improving my whole game and I'm excited for this year. I think we can go a long ways."

Mallory Dreesen struggled to get going last season. After suffering a knee injury during the basketball season as a freshman, Dreesen sat out the beginning of her sophomore volleyball season.

When she returned, Dreesen then suffered a sprained ankle after stepping on a ball during a pregame warm-up. Playing at less than 100%, Dreesen posted 65 kills, 43 digs and 15 blocks.

"I did not have a summer last year. I really couldn't do anything, so I'm so excited and so ready to start the season off," Dreesen said. "Monday was our first day of the season, so it's just been really exciting and I'm ready to play with my teammates finally throughout the season."

A lot of underclassmen earned significant playing time for Scotus last season as three sophomores and three juniors finished as top contributors last season. Tooley also expressed praise for the incoming freshmen as they will look to push for varsity spots.

"Nothing's set. If a junior is not will skill-worthy, they might be playing reserves. I think that's been ... even the girls have been looking at me saying this is going to be competitive," Tooley said. "There's a lot of girls in a lot of spots and this freshmen class coming in, they are just really nice athletes. As freshmen, I think they're ahead of the curve and that's really good. They really haven't had to be taught a lot."

The experienced returners are growing into their leadership roles to become a guide for the freshmen and those who didn't experience varsity volleyball last year.

"I felt like last year a lot of us had to step up. Someone has to take that leadership role," Dreesen said. "We've always talked about playing together and getting at it in practice. This year, the seniors have good leadership too but I think it's really important for us to step up."

Last season was the second time in three years the Shamrocks finished below .500. Given the program's rich history, the Scotus players are hungry to get back to contending for the state tournament.

"We all want it. We all want it to make it there," Sackett said. "We want to go far together, so as a team that's our goal and we're driven this year I feel like."