Sloppy Shamrocks fall to Cavs

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball fought through fits of poor play but, other than one set, failed to maintain any sort of rhythm in a three-set loss to Wahoo Neumann on Thursday night at the Dowd Activity Center.

Scotus dropped to 11-10 in a 25-13, 25-21, 25-22 final. The Shamrocks had issues on serve receive and finding shots against the Neumann block.

The Cavaliers were also highly motivated to make up for a loss a week earlier.

Scotus and Neumann faced off in the second round of the Centennial Conference Tournament. Neumann lost its opener to Kearney Catholic in three sets but won the opener 25-18. There may have been disappointment from failing to capitalize on that opportunity. The Cavaliers were somewhat flat against the Shamrocks in the second round and suffered a pair of 25-20 set losses.

With a chance to makeup for that let down, Neumann spent most Thursday with the lead and was never seriously threatened outside of small deficit early in the second set.