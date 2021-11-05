So close...and yet so far away: Lakeview falls in five after leading Kearney Catholic 2-0

LINCOLN - Lakeview volleyball was on the threshold of playing for a state title when Kearney Catholic pulled the trap door and sent the Lady Vikes spiraling to a five-set defeat on Friday at the state tournament.

It was the type of match that can only be explained as … that's volleyball. Dramatic change in fortune in just a split second is rare in any other game.

For the first two sets at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Class C-1 semifinals, Lakeview could have beaten any team in the state. Moments later the Lady Vikes were staggered and stunned, looking for answers. None came.

Kearney Catholic won the match 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5 and advanced to its eighth title match in school history. Lakeview was seeking its first trip to the final in 40 years.

To have the opportunity that close before watching it get snatched away defies explanation.

"There is none," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We showed in the first two what we're capable of as a team. That's as well as we've played all year long. … I told them going into the third, there's no way Kearney Catholic was going to allow that to happen for another set. We have to be ready to deal with that mental and emotional challenge. As we went along, obviously, we didn't deal with that as well as we needed to, and that's credit to Kearney Catholic."

The match turned with Lakeview up 9-2 in the third set. The Lady Vikes won the first by building an 11-4 advantage with junior Autumn Gibbs at the serving line. She didn't have any aces during a 10-point run but kept producing free balls from a Stars team out of system due to bad passes on her serving attempts.

Senior Lilly Rowe had five kills in that 10-point stretch. The lead grew as large as 20-10. Rowe's seventh kill of the set finished it off.

Lakeview didn't enjoy as large of an advantage in the second but led wire-to-wire. The Lady Vikes started the set off up 4-0 and put together a stretch of six wins in seven rallies for an 11-5 lead. It was at least a two-point gap the rest of the way until two kills by Mallori Kucera, and one each from Maddi Vogt and Josie Bentz were part of a 4-1 finish that gave Lakeview a seven-point set victory.

Gibbs stepped to the serving line again in the third and rattled off five in a row that included two aces, a Rowe kill, a Kearney Catholic attack error and net violation. Coach Kris Conner called timeout and told her group it was either now or never.

"What we're doing's not working. We've just got to relax, don't be afraid to swing," Conner said about her message to the Stars. "We shored up our defense a little bit and tried to cover more tip shots, but those first two sets, Lakeview played lights out."

But did Conner think that was sustainable? Was it just Lakeview's day?

"I was starting to wonder," she said. "We talked about making sure it was point-by-point; quit worrying about the outcome."

Kearney Catholic answered immediately with a 5-0 run. A block by Margaret Haarberg gave the Stars their first lead since 4-3 in the first set. Kearney Catholic didn't trail again until a 2-1 deficit early in the fifth.

"They played night and day different starting halfway through the third set," Belitz said.

The two sides traded the next three points after Haarberg's block before KC senior Ashley Keck had back-to-back kills and began to take over the match. Kearney Catholic won seven of the final nine points with a 19-18 lead in the fourth and suddenly the Stars had life. Keck finished it on her 12th kill of the set.

The fourth hung in the balance until the Stars won six of seven and pushed ahead 13-8. They won five more in a row after a timeout and had a 10-point advantage. Haarberg finished it with a kill to force a fifth.

Lakeview answered Haarberg's opening ace with points on a service error and an attack error, but Keck had two more kills sandwiched around a Lakeview passing error and her team never trailed again. Kearney Catholic led 4-3 when a serving error, Keck block, Lakeview attack error and passing error, Callie Squiers block and three Keck kills made it 12-3 and began a march to the inevitable.

Keck finished with 31 kills and 22 digs. Lakeview held her to 10 in the first two sets. Rowe had 20, Vogt 16 and Bentz 14 for the Lady Vikes. Nekl and Gibbs had 23 digs while Rowe had 20. Gibbs also set up 47 assists.

"Ashley has put the team on her back a lot of times. She can be a powerhouse when she gets it going," Conner said. "Glad to see her get it going; she deserves it. She's worked hard to get where she's at."

Lakeview will try and put the pieces back together and prepare for the third-place match for a second year in a row. The Lady Vikes lost in the semifinals last year in straight sets to Wahoo before defeating Lincoln Lutheran in three the next morning.

Lutheran swept Grand Island Central Catholic in the other C-1 semifinal and will play for the third state title in school history. GICC and Lakeview meet at Lincoln Northeast at 9 a.m.

For one of the most beloved teams in the 53 years Lakeview has been in existence, Belitz can't help but feel this group deserved more.

"As a coach, that's what hurts: you just want it for them," Belitz said. "This group is special in so many ways. You really want them to see that success, to experience that success, and when it's that close, that's pretty hard."

