Stars deny Vikes Classic crown

A slow start in the first set then an inability to get the lead late in the third against No. 4 Kearney Catholic prevented Lakeview volleyball from capturing its first-ever Columbus Classic crown on Saturday at home.
Lakeview found its way to the finals behind wins over Beatrice, Hastings and Norfolk Catholic before the momentum was halted by the Stars.
Kearney Catholic handed Lakeview just its second loss of the season in dropping the Lady Vikes to 18-2. It was the third straight win for the Stars in the series between the two. Kearney Catholic handed Lakeview similar defeats last year - first in the title match of the Aurora Invite then in the semifinals of the Columbus Classic.
Saturday it was a six-point swing early on with Lakeview leading 7-4 that earned Kearney Catholic the first set. In the second set, the Lady Vikes tied it 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22 before the Stars won three of the last four points.
Lakeview defeated Beatrice 27-25, 25-14, took down Hastings 25-17, 25-10 and won over Norfolk Catholic 25-14, 25-19. The loss to Kearney Catholic came by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.
"In the first set, giving away that run completely changed everything. Momentum was on their side, and it's such a momentum game," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Overall, I think the message is, how do we figure out, in those matches, to just let it go and play? I wouldn't say we were tight but we couldn't seem to let it go. That was true defensively and it was true in serve receive, and offensively it looked like we were trying to place it too much. That won't get it done at that level."
The modest 7-4 lead came to an end on a Kearney Catholic side out then a five-point run behind the serving line from Stars sophomore Callie Squiers - two of those on aces.
Lakeview tied it up 10-10 but fell behind 17-11 when Kearney Catholic junior Lauren Kantaras served three straight including another ace. Another mini three-point run made the score 20-14. Squiers got the serve back with her team leading 24-18 and finished it off.
No lead was larger than three points in the second set. Lakeivew tied it 20-20 on a block, knotted it up 21-21 on a Maddi Vogt kill and evened it 22-22 on a kill from Josie Bentz. But two Ashley Keck kills and one from Margaret Haarberg sandwiched around a Bearcat attacking error ended it.
Katee Korte led Lakeview in the match with six kills, Elly Luchsinger had 12 assists and Jordie Nekl had two aces and 12 digs. Lakeview committed nine receiving errors.
"There are those four teams in C-1, and Kearney Catholic is one of them, that are clearly a different level. We knew that, and there was an opportunity to win the final for the first time," Belitz said. "Learning to deal with that emotion is something we've got to figure out."
Lakeview hit .379 against Norfolk Catholic and was led by Vogt with 14 kills and a .520 attack percentage. Autumn Gibbs had 15 assists and Luchsinger 13. Nekl served two more aces and had 18 digs.
Vogt was also the offensive leader against Hastings with nine kills and a .412 hitting percentage. Gibbs had 16 assists and two aces. Nekl put up 17 digs.
Middle blocker Mallori Kucera put nine shots to the floor against Beatrice with a .375 attack percentage. Gibbs had 17 assists and Luchsinger 10. Lilly Rowe served up two aces, and Nekl had 13 digs.
"We had a slow start, but the second and third matches I was pretty pleased with. Norfolk Catholic is the best we've played in a while," Belitz said. "We were pretty dynamic in that one. We were efficient and had energy and did a lot of good things to get us into the final."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.