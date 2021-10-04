Stars deny Vikes Classic crown

A slow start in the first set then an inability to get the lead late in the third against No. 4 Kearney Catholic prevented Lakeview volleyball from capturing its first-ever Columbus Classic crown on Saturday at home.

Lakeview found its way to the finals behind wins over Beatrice, Hastings and Norfolk Catholic before the momentum was halted by the Stars.

Kearney Catholic handed Lakeview just its second loss of the season in dropping the Lady Vikes to 18-2. It was the third straight win for the Stars in the series between the two. Kearney Catholic handed Lakeview similar defeats last year - first in the title match of the Aurora Invite then in the semifinals of the Columbus Classic.

Saturday it was a six-point swing early on with Lakeview leading 7-4 that earned Kearney Catholic the first set. In the second set, the Lady Vikes tied it 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22 before the Stars won three of the last four points.

Lakeview defeated Beatrice 27-25, 25-14, took down Hastings 25-17, 25-10 and won over Norfolk Catholic 25-14, 25-19. The loss to Kearney Catholic came by scores of 25-18 and 25-22.