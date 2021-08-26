Stars hold off 'Rocks upset bid

A missed opportunity at the end of the first set left Scotus Central Catholic players walking out of the Dowd Activity Center on Thursday night wondering 'what if?'

Up 23-20 and on the brink of handing No. 5 Kearney Catholic a loss in the first set, Scotus surrender the next five points and went to the bench in stunned silence. The Shamrocks won the second set but fell into a huge hole in the third and faded in the fourth in what became a 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16 defeat.

The first set was there for the taking. That the Shamrocks were unable to come up in the clutch, nor find a way to slow down Star senior Ashley Keck, made for a regretful start to the 2021 season.

"I'm not disappointed in our play because we played hard. We gave them everything they wanted and more. We gave them eight times what they thought they were going to get in this gym," coach Janet Tooley said. "It's just that matter of, you've got to believe you can win the close ones to win the close ones but you've got to win some of the close ones to believe you can. Right now, this group just hasn't experienced enough of that."

The first set included Scotus leads of 8-4, 15-10 and 25-20. A block, attacking error, kill by Jenna Kruse, one by Keck then a passing error snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the final moments.