Stars hold off 'Rocks upset bid

A missed opportunity at the end of the first set left Scotus Central Catholic players walking out of the Dowd Activity Center on Thursday night wondering 'what if?'
Up 23-20 and on the brink of handing No. 5 Kearney Catholic a loss in the first set, Scotus surrender the next five points and went to the bench in stunned silence. The Shamrocks won the second set but fell into a huge hole in the third and faded in the fourth in what became a 25-23, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16 defeat.
The first set was there for the taking. That the Shamrocks were unable to come up in the clutch, nor find a way to slow down Star senior Ashley Keck, made for a regretful start to the 2021 season.
"I'm not disappointed in our play because we played hard. We gave them everything they wanted and more. We gave them eight times what they thought they were going to get in this gym," coach Janet Tooley said. "It's just that matter of, you've got to believe you can win the close ones to win the close ones but you've got to win some of the close ones to believe you can. Right now, this group just hasn't experienced enough of that."
The first set included Scotus leads of 8-4, 15-10 and 25-20. A block, attacking error, kill by Jenna Kruse, one by Keck then a passing error snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the final moments.
It was a 24-20 lead in the second when Kearney Catholic again rattled off five in a row. This time, Star mistakes saved the day. A service error followed by a passing error and a whistle for two hits stopped another late Kearney Catholic comeback.
Scotus fell into a 19-9 hole in the third then won 12 of the next 17 rallies before Margaret Haarberg ended an unlikely Scotus surge when she picked up a kill out of a timeout with a 24-21 Kearney Catholic lead.
Scotus led 10-6 in the fourth then lost the next seven and only came as close as three the rest of the way.
"We never quit at any point. There were times we made them look like a pretty bad volleyball team," Tooley said. "It was give and take at times. There was some digging and attacking tonight that was as good as any other C-1 gym in the state. To be the best you've got to play the best. We're not the best by any means, but I think we've got the potential to get there."
Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner felt the same way. The two squads met at the UNK camp earlier this summer, a match in which the Stars were much more in control. Conner admitted it was a tougher fight the second time around.
"I'm proud of our kids and proud of their effort. I thought Scotus did a great job. They're vastly improved from the UNK team camp," she said. "They did a great job of ball control on the perimeter. We finally got smarter and started mixing up some shots [in the] second and third set."
Unofficially, Kearney Catholic stat takers had Keck for 19 kills at the end of the match. That didn't seem accurate. Other figures had Keck as high as 26 and likely closer to the true figure.
Grace Mustard was Scotus' most regular attacker. The senior finished with 13 kills to lead SCC. Kate Maguire and Makenna Svehla each had 13 digs. Audrey Sprunk set up 22 assists; junior teammate Maysa Kuhl had nine.
"Kate played her butt off in the back row tonight. She is almost always our most consistent player," Tooley said.
Scotus returns to the court Saturday in a three-match tournament in Plainview. Tooley hopes the day in between will allow the Shamrocks a chance to move on and better understand how they need to trust their training.
"Kearney Catholic didn't do anything we did not expect them to do, that we did not practice for," she said. "That's something this team has to improve on."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.