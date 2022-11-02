State volleyball: Four teams eye deep runs in Lincoln

Cross County, Humphrey Saint Francis, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge take the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor in Lincoln Thursday at the NSAA State Volleyball Championships.

The Class D-2 state tournament featuring Howells-Dodge and St. Francis opens the morning with Clarkson/Leigh and Cross County ending the night in the C-2 state tournament.

Saint Francis qualified for its fourth state tournament. The Patriots and Jaguars earned their third straight trip to Lincoln. For the first time since 2013, Cross County is competing at the state tournament.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 8 Stuart, 9 a.m. on 93.5 FM and NFHSnetwork.com: The Jaguars, who captured the D-1 state title last year, will look to be the last team standing in a loaded D-2 field.

Howells-Dodge posted a 26-4 record. It entered the postseason on a three-game losing streak following two defeats to C-1 No. 1 North Bend and one to C-2 No. 4 Oakland-Craig.

After defeating Osceola in the subdistrict semifinals, the Jaguars swept state qualifier St. Francis in the subdistrict final. They enter Lincoln following a district final win over Lawrence-Nelson.

"I think it's just a good feeling to get back in our groove a little bit. When you go off of how ever long our streak we had, taking a couple losses that takes away your confidence a little bit," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "Going in to win the last couple, I think that helps to get back in a groove again and get back to where we need to be. I think they're happy and realize they're not losing their abilities to actually be able to compete. You just got a little bit of a struggle. We'll pick it back up and now we're ready to roll."

Grace Baumert spearheads the Jags attack with 423 kills on a .336 hit percentage. Natalie Pieper and Carly Bayer totaled at least 100 kills with 209 and 147, respectively.

Blair Fiala tallied 742 assists and Pieper led the team in service aces (56) and digs (253). Jade Bayer, Baumert and Carly all dug at least 200 balls.

The Jags' opponent, Stuart, is making its second straight to Lincoln after a 22-10 season. The Broncos, who lost to Wynot in five sets in the state quarterfinals last year, defeated Wallace in Saturday's district final.

Lacey Paxton, Sydney Estill and Reagan Stracke lead the Stuart attack. Paxton posted a team-best 364 kills, Estill is second with 292 and Stracke ended the year with 157.

Stuart served 243 aces this season. Estill ranked 10th in D-2 with 59 aces. Sarah Wallinger and Addie Ketteler enter Lincoln with 48 and 44 aces, respectively.

Defensively, five Broncos dug at least 260 balls and they blocked 194 shots.

"I think they're (Stuart) ready to play. Anything can happen. We just have to be ready to go whatever they give us," Janke said. "They have a couple good hitters, but my girls feel more comfortable not knowing as much about them until they see them for themselves playing. I'm going to give them that benefit of the doubt and hopefully we can come and play."

Howells-Dodge played only five matches against D-2 competition, winning all of them without dropping a set. Despite not playing many D-2 matches during the season, Janke said they did get to face some of the state qualifiers over the summer at the Top 10 camp.

"We know they can all compete," Janke said. "It's just going to be who can come out the hardest swinging, who can play defense more, just passing the ball. Who's the most aggressive team?"

No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart, 11 a.m. on 101.1 FM and NFHSnetwork.com: It wouldn't be a D-2 state tournament without the Flyers and Irish squaring off in Lincoln.

Last year, Falls City Sacred Heart came back from 2-1 down to defeat Humphrey St. Francis in five to win the D-2 state title. In 2020, the Irish defeated the Flyers in four sets in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, the two rivals meet for the third straight year for a spot in the state semifinals.

"I think our girls are extremely motivated at another opportunity to play them. We'll watch some film on them, try and set a game plan and practice like normal," St. Francis head coach Dean Korus said. "I shouldn't have any trouble motivating the girls this week."

The Flyers bounced back from their subdistrict final defeat at Howells-Dodge with a convincing district final win over Garden County. They enter Lincoln with a 25-4 record.

"I was very pleased with the intensity we brought to the game. I wasn't quite sure if we would have left over residue from the Howells-Dodge match and I was also concerned with the long drive to Holdrege if we would be ready to play," Korus said. "All doubts were dispelled. We came out very loose and free, which continued through the match."

Kylee Wessel and Tessa Deets lead the Flyers offense with 384 and 228 kills, respectively. Senior setter Emma Baumgart set up 702 kills this year.

Six St. Francis players dug at least 100 balls. Hannah Baumgart posted the most digs with 474. Wessel was second with 385 digs and Leah Kosh was behind her with 279.

The Flyers will be facing a new-look Sacred Heart squad after it graduated four of its top five kills leaders. Erison Vonderschmidt, who recorded 27 kills, 12 digs and six blocks in last year's title game, graduated.

Olivia Eickhoff is the top Irish hitter with 248 kills. She's among five players with at least 140 kills. Makinley Scholl posted 334 digs to lead the team.

Saint Francis chases its first state title since 2005. Korus outlined the keys for a deep run in Lincoln.

"Playing loose, playing great defense and limiting our mistakes," Korus said. "This team has definite potential to make things happen, so we'll see how things play out."

No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 2 Fremont Bergan, 5 p.m. on 93.5 FM and NFHSnetwork.com: The Patriots enters the C-2 state tournament as one of the hottest teams in the state.

After a shaky start with a young squad filling new role, Clarkson/Leigh rolls into Lincoln on an 11-match winning streak defeating fellow state qualifiers North Bend, Oakland-Craig twice and Humphrey St. Francis.

Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider said the early defeats were valuable learning lessons.

"The vibe is different. It's huge we have the momentum we do. At the beginning of the season, we lost the five-set match and it shouldn't have even gone five sets," Schneider said. "Again, we learned from that and taking Oakland-Craig in two games back-to-back taking them in five sets was again huge. We know we could finish those five-set matches. It just comes down to the mental part of the game that our girls have and figured it out."

Thursday's quarterfinal will pair two of the best attackers in the state in Clarkson/Leigh's Chloe Hanel and Bergan's Paige Frickenstein.

Hanel tallied 508 kills, third-most in the state, along with a .396 hit percentage, good for 10th. Frickenstein ranks ninth in all of Nebraska with a .397 hit percentage to go with 290 kills.

"The one thing we'll obviously work on is defense. We've got to be able to stop Frickenstein on the outside," Schneider said. "She's their go-to and if we can slow her down, we can definitely compete. That's our goal going into this week."

The two teams squared off on Sept. 27, a match the Knights won in four sets 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15. Frickenstein posted 19 kills and Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished the night with 14 kills. Hanel tallied 18 kills and 12 digs and Korbee Wendt ended with a dozen kills.

"We were a completely different team when we played them the first time. We were still trying to figure some things out and we didn't have the mentality part we have now. We played with them," Schneider said. "We took the first set from them the first time we played them. We hung with them the second set and then they broke us and we couldn't find a way out. Now, I'll think it'll be a great matchup because we've adjusted and we've worked on our mentality part."

The Patriots will look to emerge out of the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. After claiming fourth in 2020, Clarkson/Leigh lost to eventual state runner-up Sutton in five sets in the quarters.

No. 3 Cross County vs. No. 6 Amherst, 7 p.m. on 93.5 FM and NFHSnetwork.com: When Cross County competed in the state tournament last in 2013, the tournament was held in Grand Island.

On Thursday, the Cougars will experience playing in Lincoln on the biggest stage for the first time after a 29-4 season. They defeated Wakefield in straight sets on Saturday to capture the district title.

Bren Lemburg, Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson front a three-headed attack. All three hitters recorded at least 200 kills. Defensively, they each dug over 200 balls with Anderson's 268 leading the way.

Freshman Sydney Hengelfelt tallied 829 assists along 33 service aces. Bricelynn Larson and Peterson stuffed 76 and 71 shots, respectively.

Amherst returns to Lincoln for its third straight tournament appearance. It seeks their first win at the state tournament in school history on Thursday.

The Broncos went 26-6 this season. They are led by junior Hannah Herrick, who spiked 383 kills this year. Saryn Prickett is second with 216 kills.

Amhert features six players with triple-figure digs. Herrick dug and blocked the most balls with 319 digs and 79 blocks on the team. Josie Loshonkohl recorded 273 digs.